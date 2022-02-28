ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q4 Earnings

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dentsply Sirona missed estimated earnings by 3.8%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dentsply Sirona's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.65 0.65 0.56 0.64

EPS Actual 0.68 0.71 0.72 0.87

Revenue Estimate 1.03B 1.01B 948.71M 995.70M

Revenue Actual 1.07B 1.07B 1.03B 1.08B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Dentsply Sirona management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.05 and $3.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 314.47% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Dentsply Sirona, a bullish signal to many investors.

