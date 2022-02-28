ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to narrow to $98.5 billion in January after widening to $102.1 billion in December.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.9% in the advance report for January.
  • The Chicago PMI for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a better-than-reading of 65.2 in January, the Chicago PMI is projected to decline to 63.0 in February.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas index is projected to hold steady at 1.0 in February following January's reading of 2.0.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

