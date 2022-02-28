ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack

By YURI KAGEYAMA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FAsa_0eR7c0Et00
FILE - People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system.

As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company was investigating and working to fix the problem.

“This has never happened before,” Takayama said. “We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one.”

Kojima supplies Toyota with many parts including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors.

It was unclear when the problem might be fixed and production could resume.

Toyota Motor Corp., which makes the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan, apologized for inconveniencing its customers and promised to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truckmaker, said two of its production plants in Japan were similarly affected with a malfunction. The Nikkei business daily reported Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, was also affected and had stopped production. Daihatsu was not immediately available for comment.

Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Why the heck is there still an automotive chip shortage?

Aside from the raw, human toll, COVID-19 has dramatically changed how we live, from travel and education to the way people work. This pandemic has also had an outsized -- and unfortunate -- impact on the automotive industry, snarling global supply chains and limiting vehicle production. But perhaps nothing has hamstrung car companies more than the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which is still a major issue two years after coronavirus went global.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla is rumored to be building new factory adjacent to Gigafactory Shanghai to double production to two million cars

A new report claims that Tesla is starting work on building a new factory adjacent to Gigafactory Shanghai in order to double production capacity to two million cars annually. Tesla currently operates two main factories, Tesla Fremont and Gigafactory Shanghai, and it has Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin slowly starting to ramp up production.
BUSINESS
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Group#Cyberattack#Vehicles#Ap#Kojima Industries Corp#Toyota Motor Corp#Prius#Hino Motors#Truckmaker#Daihatsu Motor Co
insideevs.com

Tesla's China Factory Cranking Out Exports Ahead Of Local Sales

We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Ukraine invasion hurts flow of wire harnesses to carmakers

March 2 (Reuters) - Carmakers including Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), BMW and Porsche are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production. Production of the part, needed for organizing miles of vehicle cables, has affected suppliers...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Toyota shuts down all Japanese production after supplier is hacked

The world's largest automaker is suspending production at a third of its factories, according to Reuters. Toyota says it will temporarily stop making cars at its Japanese factories after one of its suppliers was hacked. The supplier in question is called Kojima Industries, which makes composite and plastic parts for...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Ford will split company in two as it ramps up electric car production

Ford has announced that it will split its company into two separate entities — a “Model e division” featuring its electric fleet as well as a “Blue division” for its legacy line of cars powered by the internal combustion engine. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Sony and Honda plan to form a new electric car company

Sony and Honda on Friday announced their plans to form a new electric car company, with the expectation that the new company would bring its first "high value-added" battery electric vehicle to market by 2025. While Honda brings its car manufacturing capabilities to the table, Sony is expected to develop a mobility service platform for the company.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

BREAKING: Honda To Develop Electric Cars With Sony

As cars become more connected than ever in the age of electrification, automakers are joining forces with technology giants to make the integration of new features as user-friendly as possible and speed up development. Ford and Google have done some cool things together, while Stellantis struck a deal with iPhone maker Foxconn last year for the development of all-new in-vehicle experiences. But while these automotive and tech pairings are exciting, Honda has just announced something far bigger with Sony Group Corporation. The two companies plan to establish a new joint venture known as the New Company and will develop EVs together under this umbrella.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

BYD and Other China Electric Car Makers in 2022

BYD has increased its 2022 battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) car production target from 1.2 million to 1.5 million units. BYD’s old target was about half BEV and half hybrid (600K each). I would expect the new target to be 800K BEV and 700K PHEV. In terms...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

787K+
Followers
399K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy