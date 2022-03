If you’ve got an S21 Plus, hang tight another year. If your S20 Plus is getting long in the tooth though, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a perfect upgrade. It finally levels up the camera system, updates the interface, and looks much more premium. Anyone who isn’t wedded to Samsung though, you can get a comparable camera system and more bang for your buck in the Google and OnePlus camps, making the Plus a good phone that falls short of excellence in the value department. At the right price though, it could be a winner.

