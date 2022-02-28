Crash closes section of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

UPDATE: As of 8:30 a.m. the previously closed section of I-81 has been reopened.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has shut down a section of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred early Monday morning near exit 201 on the northbound lane of I-81 and involved a tractor-trailer rollover.

The northbound lane of I-81 is closed between Exit 201 and 202.

There has been no word on injuries at this time.

PennDOT says the expected time of reopening is 9:00 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.