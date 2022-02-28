ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Let the nice weather roll

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntBtA_0eR7Zv3e00

Plenty of sunshine to start the week with highs warming over the next several days, getting close to around 80 by the weekend.

A frosty start to the week but temperatures will eventually push to the mid 60s by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies is going to stick with us through the night which will allow for another chilly night with lows dropping down into the upper 30s.

Daniel Phillips

It's been a while but Mardi Gras is finally back, and we have absolutely no worries when it comes to the weather.

A cold start to the day will eventually give way to a fairly pleasant afternoon as highs should climb into the low 70s.

So as you set up your tailgates for the earlier parades make sure that you're bundled up in layers, and you'll eventually shed layers as you go through the day.

The weather is going to stay quiet for the majority of the week, with sunny skies and steadily warming temperatures into the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------
WTOK-TV

Nice weather continues with above average highs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure, our fair weather friend, remains in control of our weather. So, expect another great day for any outdoor plans you may have. However, if you had plans to do some outdoor burning, use extra caution because there’s a limited fire threat in our area. Specifically for Clarke County, there’s a Burn Ban in effect through March 6th.
MERIDIAN, MS
WBTV

Al Conklin: Expect a nice stretch of weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods. As high pressure continues to build across the southeast, we’ll stay quiet...
ENVIRONMENT
KPBS

Sharply colder weather on tap for much of SoCal as storm systems roll through

Dramatically cooler weather will move across Southern California Thursday, with a pair of storm systems bringing "sharply" colder temperatures, rain and mountain snow. A winter storm watch will be in effect in the San Diego and Riverside County mountains from late Thursday night through Sunday morning, with the National Weather Service warning of possible heavy snow and strong winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
