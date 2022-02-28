Let the nice weather roll

Plenty of sunshine to start the week with highs warming over the next several days, getting close to around 80 by the weekend.

A frosty start to the week but temperatures will eventually push to the mid 60s by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies is going to stick with us through the night which will allow for another chilly night with lows dropping down into the upper 30s.

Daniel Phillips

It's been a while but Mardi Gras is finally back, and we have absolutely no worries when it comes to the weather.

A cold start to the day will eventually give way to a fairly pleasant afternoon as highs should climb into the low 70s.

So as you set up your tailgates for the earlier parades make sure that you're bundled up in layers, and you'll eventually shed layers as you go through the day.

The weather is going to stay quiet for the majority of the week, with sunny skies and steadily warming temperatures into the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel