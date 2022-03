Wordle players have taken to Twitter to lament that there are “too many combinations” as many fail to guess the correct answer for Wordle 259.The word game was created by Josh Wardle and released publicly in October last year, before it was bought for an “undisclosed seven-figure sum” by The New York Times (NYT) last month.The game sees users try to guess the five-letter word of the day in six attempts or less.However, it seems today’s words is leaving many people scratching their heads.(Warning: Spoilers ahead)One Twitter user said that “only science students” would managed to guess the answer...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 56 MINUTES AGO