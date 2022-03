Kemar Roofe scored the only goal as Rangers left it late to move level with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win over struggling Aberdeen at Ibrox. Roofe struck from close range in the 81st minute to make it back-to-back wins for Rangers and keep the pressure on Celtic, who are top on goal difference before Sunday’s trip to Livingston. Rangers’ second-half improvement pleased the manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, after the well-organised visitors had frustrated his side in the first half.

