ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How we met: ‘I was trying to have a baby alone when we matched on a dating app’

By Lizzie Cernik
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTKrn_0eR7ZmML00
Emmy and Andy celebrate their one-year anniversary, with another walk, near York.

After turning 30 in 2018, Emmy made the life-changing decision to have a baby alone. “I had always really wanted children,” she says. “But when I did a fertility MOT, I discovered I had low egg reserves.” Single, and reluctant to wait for a suitable partner to come along, she began the process of IVF. “I naively thought it would work, but I had a couple of miscarriages in the early stages.”

In February 2020, she travelled to Athens to try artificial insemination by a donor. “I’ve lived and worked in Greece and loved it. It was cheaper and I had friends to stay with,” she says. Before she landed, she matched on a dating app with a man from Liverpool called Andy, and they began to chat. “I’d been single for about four years and was quite happy in my own world,” he says. “But I was open to meeting someone and I found Emmy really engaging.”

After the trip, Emmy returned briefly to her house in the Peak District before going to London for work. “I worked as a hair and makeup artist for films. I used to go to London all the time and lived in my caravan while I was there.” While in London, she experienced a chemical pregnancy, an early form of miscarriage. Although she was devastated, talking to Andy was a nice distraction.

In March, Emmy went back home and arranged to meet Andy for a picnic. “We knew things were getting worse with Covid and wanted to be safe,” she says. “Andy has Crohn’s disease too, although we didn’t really know the full extent of the risks with the virus at the time.” Just before they were due to meet, Andy received a text message from the NHS advising him to shield. Shortly after, the rest of the country went into lockdown. During the next few weeks, Andy and Emmy spoke to each other for several hours a day through video and voice calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzK0z_0eR7ZmML00
Emmy and Andy at home, Christmas 2021. Photograph: Image supplied by reader

“We got through the isolation period together,” says Andy. “In the evenings, we’d often watch a movie together in our own houses. It was really nice to have each other.” Emmy confided in him about her miscarriages. “He was really supportive,” she says. “There was something about his kindness and consistency that made me stay. I found myself missing him when I wasn’t talking to him.”

In April, Emmy brought him his weekly shop and they sat on the steps outside his home and talked. Eventually, when the lockdown rules were relaxed, they were able to meet for a walk in a park. “It was the first time I’d been out of the house in three months,” says Andy. “It was lovely to have that first proper outing together.” Emmy formed a “support bubble” with Andy, and they began staying at each other’s houses regularly. He also helped with the gardening business she had set up during lockdown. “I was really careful and hardly saw anyone else as I was scared about giving Andy Covid,” she says.

By August, they became an official couple and, soon after, Emmy revealed she was pregnant with his baby. “I was excited but wanted him to know there was a big chance I could miscarry.” Andy moved in that September but she lost the baby a few weeks later, which was followed by another miscarriage after Christmas. In 2021, Emmy was referred for a clinical trial for women who had experienced multiple miscarriages. “We saw a specialist and both overhauled our health and lifestyle, too,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pB41_0eR7ZmML00
Emmy and Andy’s new baby, Hughie.

In June 2021, they found out Emmy was pregnant again. After being made redundant before lockdown, Andy found a new job with a wellbeing charity in Lancashire. Emmy went back to her old job, but is now doing more of her work from home.

Emmy loves how affectionate Andy is, and says he has a positive impact on her mental and physical wellbeing. “Usually, when people meet in their 30s, they have so much going on they don’t want to make sacrifices. I don’t think our relationship would have happened if it wasn’t for Covid, but I’m really grateful it did.”

While Andy is laidback, Emmy is more driven and organised. “We are like a jigsaw and our qualities fit together,” he says. “It’s a really nice balance. She kicks me up the bum, but I also calm her down. My life here is totally different from what my life was like in Liverpool, but I’d never change anything. For all the bad things the pandemic brought, it also made us stop and find each other.” Their little boy, Hughie, joined the family last week.

Want to share your story? Tell us a little about yourself, your partner and how you got together by filling in the form here

Comments / 9

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Liverpool#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Sibling told they've ruined sister's wedding after walking out because she was using him for 'free childcare'

A man is embroiled in a family row after leaving his sister’s wedding as he felt she was using him for “free childcare”. The 31-year-old explained that when he turned up to the wedding, his 29-year-old sister gave him a “list of times” the one-year-old who “loves to cry” would need to be away from the party - including much of the ceremony and the entirety of the reception.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NJ.com

Stepmom says she gets everything after dad died. Is that right?

Q. My husband’s father passed away last month. He always represented that he had a will and his paperwork in order. He was remarried in his late 50s. His second wife, who was his wife at the time of his death, mistakenly thinks that she is entitled to everything and that she is the sole beneficiary as the surviving spouse. His stepmother is a shady lady. His father fell at home prior to his death. Then had a total change of mental status and never recovered. She did not want to take him to the hospital, and we had to have a family feud in order to get him medical treatment. He ended up dying. She is not presenting any paperwork or admitting to the will, and she even changed the locks on the home. What should we do and who should we hire for help?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
Essence

Meet Wilde! Eve And Maximillion Cooper Give First Look At Their Newborn Son: 'Words Can't Describe This Feeling'

The couple announced the recent birth of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper by debuting him on the 'gram. Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are over the moon with joy, revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child together. Their newborn son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper and he was born at the beginning of the month.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.
RETAIL
The Guardian

The Guardian

175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy