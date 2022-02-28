ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average petrol prices hit record £1.51 per litre

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In7WN_0eR7ZUQ900

Average UK petrol prices have exceeded £1.51 for the first time.

The typical cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 150.65p on Saturday and 151.25p on Sunday, according to figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

The average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 154.69p on Saturday and 154.72p on Sunday.

Prices at the pump will continue to go up

Simon Williams, RAC

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday.

“Despite the wholesale market calming slightly at the end of last week as oil fell back under 100 US dollars per barrel, prices at the pump will continue to go up as retailers buy in new stock at much higher prices.

“This week will be an important one in terms of the oil price as it’s likely to reveal the speed of the inevitable upward trend or the extent of the volatility in the market.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to oil prices reaching an eight-year high last week due to concerns over the reliability of supplies.

This affected wholesale prices paid by fuel retailers.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said petrol hitting 150p per litre is “a milestone that millions of motorists have dreaded”, noting that some forecourts charged only £1 per litre less than two years ago.

He warned that drivers are being hit by “record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres”.

KTLA

California gas prices near average of $4.75 per gallon, new record high

California gas prices reached yet another record Monday and unfortunately for drivers, there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight. The statewide average hit $4.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded on President’s Day. Los Angeles, Orange County and San Bernardino also hit their all-time highs Monday, with pump prices averaging $4.79, $4.76 and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shropshire Star

Warning over petrol prices hitting £1.60 a litre as Russia invades Ukraine

Average fuel prices at UK forecourts are already at record highs, and the situation is expected to worsen. Motorists are being warned over the possibility of petrol prices soaring to £1.60 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The price of Brent crude oil hit its highest level...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Litre#Gasoline#Us Dollar#Rac#Aa
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

What Russia's war means for Australian petrol prices: $2.10 a litre

Global crude oil prices have already reached their highest levels since 2014 in response to Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine. With Russia being the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil and refined petrol, as well the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, we can expect prices to go even higher as the conflict deepens. Read more: How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion Skittish global energy markets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil prices – live: UK petrol hits record high as Russia Ukraine war adds to cost of living crisis

UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.The conflict has sent the price of oil soaring and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $114 per barrel o - the highest level since 2014.This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated. Read More Petrol prices hit new record highThe cost of living crisis is now becoming real for many more of usCost of living crisis will get worse as a result of Russian sanctions, minister admits
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

How war will drive the cost of living crisis : Inflation could hit 8.2% in months as Ukraine invasion sends bills soaring by £700, petrol to 170p a litre and push up price of a bread loaf

Britons already feeling the squeeze have been warned to expect huge price hikes on everyday items due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Shoppers who have been battered by eye-watering costs over the pandemic were told petrol, gas and wheat could be set to skyrocket as the war kicked off.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Hauliers demand ministers take action over record fuel prices that they say are 'wiping out' profits as average cost of petrol rises above £1.52 a litre for the first time following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Hauliers have called on British ministers to take action over record fuel prices that are ‘wiping out’ their profits as the average cost of petrol rises above 152p per litre in the days following Vladimir Putin’s lawless invasion of Ukraine. Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Dash for the pumps as fuel price hits ANOTHER new record: The cost of a litre of petrol soars to 151.67p after Ukraine invasion meaning it now takes £83 to fill up the average family car

Britons today made a dash for the petrol pumps as fuel prices hit yet another record high, with the cost of oil soaring due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, up from 151.16p on Monday.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Rush to the pumps as petrol hits ALL-TIME high at 176p per litre and diesel soars to record 178p: Average car now costs £83 to fill up as Ukraine crisis squeezes fuel supplies

Petrol prices have skyrocketed to their all-time highest level as Russia's brutal war in Ukraine continues to hit Britons in the pocket. Costs were clocked at a record 175.9p a litre at one forecourt - believed to be in Hull - while the average price of a litre soared to 151p for the first time.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Snapshot of how biggest squeeze in 60 years is set to batter millions of Britons

Millions of households across the UK are bracing themselves to feel the pain when the cost of living crisis deepens next month.Energy bills will skyrocket from 1 April when the current price cap is lifted, while national insurance contributions are set to rise four days later. Petrol prices and food costs are all already climbing steeply.Taken together, it all means the country is set to experience the worst financial squeeze in 60 years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Some 2.5 million families will be plunged into fuel poverty by the spring, the Resolution Foundation think tank predicts. Food...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

