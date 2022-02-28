ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thiago Silva is better than Virgil Van Dijk on the ball, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCB6Y_0eR7ZSeh00

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink caused a stir on Sunday when he claimed Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was better than his Liverpool counter-part Virgil van Dijk on the ball.

The former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink was analysing the Carabao Cup final between the two teams, which Liverpool won at the end of a dramatic penalty shootout, when he made the claim.

Speaking on Sky Sports , he said: “I think sometimes Van Dijk kicks it out while Silva wouldn’t, he finds a solution.”

His statement left fellow pundits and former Liverpool players Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher aghast. “Come on, Jimmy, he’s your fellow countryman!” Redknapp said of the Dutch centre-back.

“Hold on guys,” Hasslebaink responded. “I love Virgil Van Dijk. I know you’re a Liverpool fan,” he said to Carragher, before adding: “Silva, top class. Van Dijk, top class. Silva, a little bit better on the ball.”

Silva and Van Dijk were both exceptional and two key reasons why the Wembley showpiece ended goalless.

Afterwards Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted Kepa Arrizabalaga should not shoulder any burden for Chelsea’s 11-10 penalty shootout loss.

Spain stopper Kepa came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shoot-out, but would not have expected to step up to strike from the spot himself. A stunning set of penalties left both keepers having to shoot at goal, however, and Kepa proved a luckless fall guy when blazing high over the bar.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had drilled a fine penalty into the net to heap the pressure on Kepa, and he came up just short at the very last.

“Do you think we do this and don’t talk to the players? The players know the plan and we have done it before,” said Tuchel. “If you want to blame somebody, blame me; this is not a problem.

“I take the decisions and I don’t take them to try to be the hero. Today it took 11 penalties to find the winner. And if you want to blame anyone blame me, there’s no problem.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City v Man United: In-depth look at Premier League battle for bragging rights

Manchester City host rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, as the two teams go head-to-head for bragging rights once more. Despite three league positions and 19 points separating Pep Guardiola's men from their neighbours, it's United who have won the last three games at the Etihad Stadium. This weekend, though, the hosts need to take all three points to ensure they pull away from second-placed Liverpool at the top of the table. Ahead of Sunday's crunch Manchester derby, take a look at the in-depth numbers around the fixture.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Five things we learned as Manchester United beat Leeds in six-goal thrillerShane Warne’s life in pictures after legendary cricketer dies aged 52Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s record-breaking tenure in numbers
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europe’s closest title fight on the line as Napoli ‘believe in the dream’ in Serie A

Improbable as it seems in an era of PSG enjoying a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, competitive action is actually rife throughout Europe’s top leagues just now - if you care to see it.England, of course, sees a two-team fight for the title right now, but it’s one from at least four for the final Champions League spot. While in Spain five will fight it out for third, fourth and beyond, Italy has a straight-up title classic going on: Napoli, AC Milan and reigning champions Inter Milan all within a point, while Juventus are only...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jamie Redknapp
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
The Independent

Harvey Barnes winner for Leicester hands Jesse Marsch losing start at Leeds

Harvey Barnes was once again the thorn in Leeds’ side as they made a luckless start to life under new head coach Jesse Marsch with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.Leeds had several opportunities to break the deadlock in their first game in the post-Marcelo Bielsa era but found Kasper Schmeichel in irresistible form before Barnes condemned the visitors to a fifth straight loss.Making his 100th Premier League appearance, Barnes continued his record of scoring in every top-flight game he has played against Leeds with a composed 67th-minute finish and there was no way back for the West Yorkshire club.Yet another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Luis Diaz starts and Declan Rice out

Follow live updates as Liverpool FC host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their winning run and close the gap to leaders Manchester City to three points. Liverpool are fighting on all fronts and return to Premier League action after a week that has seen the Reds edge Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on penalties before defeating Norwich on Wednesday to advance the FA Cup quarter-finals. With the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan to come on Tuesday, it’s a packed period for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk helps fund the Dutch Deaf national team's dreams of attending the Deaflympics by making a 'substantial financial donation' before gifting the team the shirt he wore in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk has made a 'substantial donation' to the Dutch Deaf national team, who are hoping to take part in the Deaflympics in May. The 30-year-old supported the team financially and even donated the shirt he wore during Liverpool's triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday evening.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sky Sports#Dutch
The Independent

Jesse Marsch: Tactical talking points as new Leeds manager loses to Leicester in first game

Four shots in the first 10 minutes. A four-man attack for most of the first half. If this was a sign of things to come, Leeds fans will quickly have more fast-paced, forward-thinking football to look forward to, albeit changed to the most recent era.Jesse Marsch and his new team had already taken the attention all week in anticipation of how he could change their fortunes, how he’d live up to replacing the club’s iconic boss Marcelo Bielsa and how he’d bounce back from disappointment at Leipzig.A 4-2-2-2 line-up immediately meant alterations, but so too did the changes in approach...
MLS
The Independent

Katie Zelem at the double as Manchester United thump Leicester

Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in the space of five minutes as Manchester United thrashed Leicester 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.United were already 2-0 up through first-half goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo when Zelem’s 60th-minute corner evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.And the 26-year-old, who also scored from a corner in the FA Cup last weekend, amazingly repeated the feat a few minutes later to set the seal on a comprehensive win.The victory lifts Marc Skinner’s side to third in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, who...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick backs Marcus Rashford to find top form ahead of Manchester derby

Ralf Rangnick backed “abundant talent” Marcus Rashford to rediscover his top form as wasteful Manchester United prepare to face rivals Manchester City.The Etihad Stadium hosts the 187th Manchester derby on Sunday, when the Red Devils will look to boost their top-four chances against the Premier League leaders.United come into the match bruised by last weekend’s 0-0 home draw with Watford, where their recent profligacy in front of goal continued on an afternoon when they had 22 shots without scoring.Star turn Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored once in 10 games but Rangnick believes things will soon turn for the team,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s Premier League fixtures, as Chelsea head to Burnley at the looking to consolidate their place in the top four while the hosts aim to take a step closer to survival. It comes after a tumultuous week for Thomas Tuchel’s side, which has seen Roman Abramovich confirm that he has put the club up for sale with the oligarch facing sanctions from the British government following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. Tuchel admitted that the news, which came just as Chelsea were preparing to face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday, came as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy