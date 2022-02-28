ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jonathan Rhys Meyers to avoid jail and pay $500 fine after entering plea deal over DUI arrest, legal documents show

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAIMl_0eR7ZP0W00

Jonathan Rhys Meyers will avoid spending time in jail following his 2020 DUI arrest, legal documents have shown.

In November 2020, the Bend It Like Beckham star was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after police were called to the scene of a minor, solo car accident in Malibu .

Meyers was said to have shown signs of intoxication before failing a sobriety test.

Now, legal documents obtained by TMZ have shown that the actor was charged at the time with three offences – two DUI-related and one for reckless driving.

As part of his deal, Meyers pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge. The other two were dropped, meaning he will not be sentenced to time in jail.

Instead, he will pay a $500 (£373) fine and be subject to a one-year summary probation, during which he must complete an alcohol education and counselling programme.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor has struggled with addiction issues in the past and has been to rehab multiple times.

In 2018, he was arrested as he touched down at LAX airport following a row with his wife on board a plane journey. Of the incident, he told Larry King that he was at fault for breaking his sobriety.

“When my wife found that I’d ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn’t drink,” he said. “It doesn’t suit me and I had been sober for a long time.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A man convicted in the 2014 murder of Briana Rabon died in prison over the weekend. Stephen Ross Kelly, 29, was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning. Kelly had been receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections. Kelly was...
ELGIN, SC
The Independent

Video shows Florida middle school teacher arrested after being accused of kissing student on the lips

A Florida middle school maths teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a 15-year-old student on the lips in his classroom.Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, was detained and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.Authorities say they began investigating the Deltona Middle School teacher in January after the alleged encounter was reported to police.Investigators were told by the youngster’s parents that they had grown concerned about the teacher’s behaviour as the mother had seen Aguirre with his arm around their daughter in a park.A police affidavit states that witnesses told them that the suspect had often tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
Person
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol Intoxication#Rhys#Alcohol Education#Tmz#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

`I felt guilty': Neighbors recall Arbery's killing in court

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
BRUNSWICK, GA
KGET

Murder conviction upheld in grisly slaying at Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at a Delano prison who said he tortured and killed his cellmate for refusing to stop talking about a rape will continue to serve a life term following an appellate court ruling this week. The 5th District Court of Appeal on Thursday said a one-year enhancement must be removed […]
DELANO, CA
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy