Gianluigi Buffon signs new deal at Parma to play until he’s 46

Gianluigi Buffon has extended his contract with Parma until 2024, meaning the veteran goalkeeper will be 46 when it expires.

The World Cup-winning Italian, who began his career with the club before spending 19 years across two spells with Juventus , re-joined Serie B side Parma last year.

Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the league’s record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a press conference with club president Kyle Krause.

“For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy,” Buffon said as reported by Sky Italia.

“My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city.

“If I hadn’t believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me.”

Krause added: “He is a great player and for us he is a great pride. In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

“We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment.”