Gianluigi Buffon signs new deal at Parma to play until he’s 46

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXsjF_0eR7ZNUI00

Gianluigi Buffon has extended his contract with Parma until 2024, meaning the veteran goalkeeper will be 46 when it expires.

The World Cup-winning Italian, who began his career with the club before spending 19 years across two spells with Juventus , re-joined Serie B side Parma last year.

Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the league’s record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a press conference with club president Kyle Krause.

“For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy,” Buffon said as reported by Sky Italia.

“My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city.

“If I hadn’t believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me.”

Krause added: “He is a great player and for us he is a great pride. In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

“We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment.”

