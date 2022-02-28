ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Childcare services to get almost £10 million in grants to counter Omicron impact

By Craig Paton
 5 days ago

Childminders and day care services in Scotland will be able to apply for grants to counter the impacts felt by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Providers will be able to apply for up to £4,500 from a £9.8 million pot from March 8, the Scottish Government has said.

The size of grants will vary by size, with the lowest figure £950 for all those providers registered on December 31 of last year.

I would like to thank childcare providers for their continued efforts to provide vital, high quality services to children and families during these most difficult of times

Clare Haughey

Children’s minster Clare Haughey said: “The childcare sector was badly hit by Omicron – many settings experienced increased levels of staff and child absence, resulting in temporary loss of income.

“These one-off grants are aimed at helping providers to mitigate some of those acute financial challenges.

“I would like to thank childcare providers for their continued efforts to provide vital, high quality services to children and families during these most difficult of times.

“In doing so, they have helped to keep the whole country functioning. I am truly grateful for their commitment and dedication.”

Jane Brumpton, the chief executive of Early Years Scotland, welcomed the funding, saying it would help to “offset some of the recent challenges experienced” and reward the work of childcare providers throughout the pandemic.

“We welcome the launch of this new Childcare Sector Omicron Impacts Fund that can be accessed by the wide range of childcare services across Scotland that support our youngest children,” she said.

“Over the course of the pandemic, staff and managers in early learning and childcare, childminding and school-aged childcare services have worked tirelessly to offer high-quality services for children and families, despite facing ongoing financial and workforce pressures.

“This one-off grant will help to offset some of the recent challenges experienced and acknowledge the hard work and dedication provided by early learning and childcare staff nationally.”

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

