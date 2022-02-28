ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train passengers braced for largest spike in fares since 2013

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKRur_0eR7ZEXl00

Train passengers in England and Wales will be hit with the largest fare rises in nearly a decade from Tuesday.

Campaign group Railfuture accused the UK Government of “stoking the fire of the cost of living crisis” by enabling an increase in ticket prices of up to 3.8%.

The cap on fare rises in England and Wales matches the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation for July 2021.

How does this help get the country back to work?

Bruce Williamson, Railfuture

It will be the steepest increase since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

A 3.8% rise would lead to hikes in the cost of annual season tickets such as:

– Brighton to London (any route): Up £194 to £5,302

– Liverpool to Manchester (any route): Up £105 to £2,865

– Neath to Cardiff: Up £70 to £1,922

The 2021 rise in fares was based on the previous July’s RPI plus one percentage point.

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments regulate rises in around half of fares including season tickets on most commuter routes.

Operators controlled increases in other fares before the coronavirus pandemic.

But governments now have control of all ticket prices after spending more than £15 billion to keep services running during the virus crisis.

When England’s fare rise was announced in December last year, rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris described the 3.8% cap as a “fair balance” which means the Government can “continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years”.

Latest figures show RPI in January was 7.8%.

An RDG spokesman said: “The Government’s decision to hold fares down below current inflation is positive.

“It is important that fares are set at a level that will encourage more people to travel by train in the future, helping to support a clean and fair recovery from the pandemic.”

But Bruce Williamson of Railfuture said: “Ordinary working people are feeling the squeeze like never before, yet the Government is stoking the fire of the cost of living crisis with these eye-watering fare increases.

“How does this help get the country back to work?

Mr Williamson claimed passengers will be “bankrupted next year” if the formula for setting rail fare rises is unchanged, as inflation is “likely to hit 8%”.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of Campaign for Better Transport , said the increase in fares “couldn’t come at a worst time”, and noted that many office workers have a choice about how many days they commute.

He continued: “Higher fares and crowded trains as a result of service reductions aren’t very appealing, and risks people working from home more or driving into work instead, further adding to congestion and air pollution.”

Operators are still working to restore all the services cut in December and January amid huge staff shortages due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: “As some fares rise, and more of us start to travel again, it is crucial the rail industry delivers a punctual and reliable service – the key driver of passenger satisfaction.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This brutal Tory fare hike will be a nightmare for millions of passengers.

“Families are already facing tax rises and surging bills, and will now be clobbered with yet another eye-watering rise in the cost of the commute.”

Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady said increasing the cost of rail travel is “the last thing commuters need”.

She continued: “It is vital that our rail system recovers the passengers it lost at the start of the pandemic, especially if we want to keep to our climate commitments.”

Demand for rail travel is around a third below pre-coronavirus levels.

In Scotland, a 3.8% increase in fares was implemented on January 24.

Rail fares in Northern Ireland are set by state-owned operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

LONDON (Reuters) -London’s Heathrow said passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million last year, the lowest since 1972, as it was hit by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Britain’s biggest airport, which recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, said on Wednesday that passenger numbers were currently 23% behind forecast but it expected a strong summer for outbound tourism.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Snapshot of how biggest squeeze in 60 years is set to batter millions of Britons

Millions of households across the UK are bracing themselves to feel the pain when the cost of living crisis deepens next month.Energy bills will skyrocket from 1 April when the current price cap is lifted, while national insurance contributions are set to rise four days later. Petrol prices and food costs are all already climbing steeply.Taken together, it all means the country is set to experience the worst financial squeeze in 60 years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Some 2.5 million families will be plunged into fuel poverty by the spring, the Resolution Foundation think tank predicts. Food...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#Trades Union Congress#Rail Travel#Rail Service#England And Wales#The Uk Government Of#Rpi#The Rail Delivery Group#Scottish#Welsh
The Independent

Ben Stokes looking to make amends for England after ‘letting team down’ in Ashes

England vice-captain Ben Stokes believes he “let the team down” in the Ashes and is aiming to make amends with some big performances in the West Indies.Stokes’ decision to end a six-month hiatus from the game and join the tour of Australia sent a wave of optimism through English cricket, with fans and team-mates alike cheering the return of the star all-rounder.But he was unable to find his best form in a one-sided series, struggling to have an influence as the hosts dominated in a 4-0 thumping. He averaged just 23.60 with the bat, with a top score of 66,...
SPORTS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Ukraine aid appeal raises £85m in two days

More than £85 million has been raised to provide aid for Ukraine in what has been described as an “absolutely incredible” show of support from the UK public.The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has thanked everyone who has contributed so far and said the message from aid workers at Ukraine’s borders and inside the invaded nation is that money is needed rather than donated items.The DEC, made up of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, has warned that support for Ukraine is likely to be needed for “months and years”...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? Current expiration rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules, not the UK government’s misinterpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date...
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy