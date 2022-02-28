ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways chaos: Travellers’ rights explained after hundreds of flights cancelled this weekend

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od95X_0eR7Z9DN00

“We’re operating our planned schedule today,” says British Airways – after a weekend that saw hundreds of flights cancelled and tens of thousands of passengers stranded as a result of what BA calls “systems issues”.

British Airways has given customers whose journeys were disrupted a letter of apology. But it doesn’t spell out the rights of travellers. This is a summary of what happened and what you are entitled to.

What went wrong?

“Significant technical challenges” affected “multiple British Airways systems”, the airline says. Once again, BA’s creaking IT structure failed – affecting everything from the passenger-facing website and app to the essential departure control systems. British Airways insists it was not a Russian hack.

Passengers faced a similar meltdown two years ago and in 2017 – when a bank holiday weekend’s worth of flights were wiped out by a system outage that apparently happened during some routine IT maintenance.

Is it fixed now?

Yes. British Airways says “we’ve resolved the systems issues”. The IT network appeared to have been restored to normal working on Saturday evening – but only after much of the day’s short-haul flying programme was cancelled.

But the flight network continued to be hit on Sunday. With planes, pilots and passengers out of positions, BA made dozens more cancellations.

The airline warns passengers on Monday: “Heathrow Terminal 5 is expected to be extremely busy.

“For the comfort of everyone travelling from the terminal, we’re asking customers not to turn up for their flights more than three hours ahead of their departure time.”

If a flight is cancelled, what are my rights?

European air passengers’ rights rules, which were transposed to UK legislation after Brexit, are clear – and apply to every airline flying from the UK, and flights to the UK by British and EU airlines.

Whatever the cause of the cancellation, the carrier is obliged to find you an alternative flight that will get you to your destination as soon as possible after your original arrival time.

If the airline can rebook you on one of its flights on the same day, it may do so – rather than buy you a ticket on another carrier.

For example, if your 7am flight to Frankfurt is cancelled, the airline can put you on its 5pm departure rather than booking you on a 12 noon flight on a rival – though it will then need to provide meals as appropriate for the length of the delay.

What if there are no other flights on the same airline?

This was the case for an estimated 50,000-plus British Airways passengers on Saturday. Fortunately, air passengers’ rights rules as interpreted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are clear. If there is an alternative means to get you to your destination on the right day, BA must provide that transportation – usually a flight, but for services within Great Britain or to Paris, Amsterdam or Brussels, it could be a train.

Airlines will generally seek to find space on other flights operated by partner airlines (for British Airways, that means Aer Lingus of Ireland and Iberia of Spain – both part of the same IAG conglomerate).

For other routes, they will focus on airlines with whom they have disruption agreements – eg BA and Lufthansa of Germany. But legally if the only way to get a stranded passenger to their destination on the right day is to buy a fresh ticket on an “unrelated” airline, eg easyJet or Ryanair, the carrier that cancelled the flight must do so.

Was that what British Airways said?

Not explicitly. The Independent has seen the letter BA issued to passengers whose flights were cancelled. It says: “You can either accept the replacement flight we’ve suggested for you or review alternatives which might be more suitable”. Typically these are later British Airways departures.

If I book a new flight myself, can I claim the cost back?

Legally, I believe so, as long as you can demonstrate the cancelling airline did not offer you a flight on the same day as your original trip.

It will help if you can show that you made efforts to ask the airline to comply with its obligations, for example by phoning – while many people are reporting it has been nigh-impossible to get through to BA, mobile phone evidence of attempting to do so could help.

You should always strive to keep the cost as low as possible, though if the only remaining seats are in business class on another airline, the cancelling carrier must pay.

What about overnight stays?

When hundreds of flights are cancelled over a weekend, it is inevitable that tens of thousands of passengers will be stranded overnight. Airlines are obliged to book and pay for rooms.

British Airways is clear that if you prefer to book your own room, you may do so. BA says: “If you would prefer to book your own accommodation, we can guarantee we will cover it to make sure you’re not out of pocket.”

However, the airline then immediately appears to contradict its guarantee by saying: “British Airways will cover hotel rooms up to £200 (based on two people sharing) without question.”

This appears to be unsustainable. If the surge in demand in the Swiss city of Geneva caused by the cancellation of nine BA flights means the cheapest room is £300, it is difficult to imagine that the airline could refuse the claim.

Conversely, though, if someone stranded at Heathrow decides to book a suite at the Ritz in London’s Mayfair for £1,000, that would be reasonably refused.

Is ground transportation covered?

Yes, again if it is proportionate. A taxi to a local hotel and back to the airport next day should be covered, unless the cancelling airline has laid on buses.

The Independent has also heard from passengers who have flown into Birmingham (no flights to London being available) and then taken a taxi, price £250, to their home in east London.

Assuming the fast and fairly frequent trains to London were still running, this would not be a reasonable claim and is likely to be rebutted.

What about meals?

Once your appointed departure time has come and gone, the airline is responsible for providing meals in reasonable proportion to the waiting time. It may offer vouchers: if these are plainly inadequate (for example €5 for dinner at an airport) then you should be able to claim for reasonable extra spending. Alcohol is never included. All expenses should be properly receipted – ie not just a credit-card payment slip.

The cancelling airline may offer meals as part of a hotel package, in which case no further expenses will be accepted.

What about cash compensation?

British Airways, to its credit, has taken full responsibility for its failure, saying: “We know this is an unforgiveable situation and apologies don’t go far enough to express our regret over the situation we know we have put you in.”

It is clearly responsible for compensating all the passengers whose flights were cancelled or significantly delayed.

But BA fails then to spell out that they are entitled to cash compensation. This is despite the law clearly stating: “An operating air carrier denying boarding or cancelling a flight shall provide each passenger affected with a written notice setting out the rules for compensation and assistance.”

The airline says that the obligation to pay between £220 and £520 per passenger can be found in a link in the letter to ba.com/helpme. But the letter refers to this only in the context of reclaiming expenses.

Anyone clicking through will see, under the heading Compensation : “You could also be entitled to compensation for a delayed or cancelled flight under certain circumstances.”

After around 10 more clicks you could, with luck, arrive at this page for claiming the compensation that is due to you .

BA says the form takes 10-15 minutes to complete. No time limit is specified for payment.

What does British Airways say?

A spokesperson told The Independent : “We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience our customers have experienced and thank them for their patience and understanding during this incredibly frustrating period. We’re doing everything we can to get them to their destinations as soon as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Airways flights disrupted at Heathrow after airline suffers ‘significant technical issues’

British Airways flights were hit by major disruption on Friday evening after the airline suffered what it said were “significant technical issues”.A number of flights due to depart from London Heathrow were delayed or cancelled, according to the airport’s departures board, and videos posted on social media showed lengthy check-in queues.However inbound British Airways flights appeared to be landing without problem.A spokesperson for the flag carrier said flights were still operating and passengers were being checked in. They said the airline was “working hard to resolve a technical issue” after its website and app appeared to be down.In a statement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News Channel Nebraska

British Airways cancels Moscow flights as Russia retaliates over Aeroflot ban

British Airways has suspended its flights to Moscow after Russia banned all UK carriers from its airspace. Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement Friday that it was banning UK registered flights, as well as aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with the United Kingdom, from transiting the country's airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways passengers wait six days and counting for lost luggage after ‘baggage chaos’ at Heathrow

Passengers who flew into London Heathrow last weekend have reported waiting six days to be reunited with lost luggage following “baggage chaos” on arrival.Customers endured hours-long waits at baggage reclaim on Saturday and Sunday, as airlines struggled to rebalance in the wake of multiple flight delays and cancellations.Some reported waits of between one and three hours for baggage to arrive, while others did not receive their luggage at all – with British Airways staff reportedly telling passengers to leave and make a claim later.Travellers took to social media to rant about their lengthy waits at baggage claim.“Baggage chaos at Heathrow....
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#Great Britain#European Union#Traveler#Russian#Eu
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

British Airways ‘running on paper’ after suffering major outage

Flights were cancelled and delayed at Heathrow due to what BA described as ‘significant technical issues’. British Airways has suffered a major outage, causing cancellations and delays of flights, pile-ups of luggage and leaving passengers stuck on planes after landing at Heathrow. The airline’s website and app were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boris Johnson suggests fear of ‘brick wall of lawyers’ has stalled sanctions on Roman Abramovich

Boris Johnson has pointed to a fear of running into a “brick wall of lawyers” when asked why the UK has not imposed sanctions on Roman Abramovich.Labour has demanded action against the Chelsea Football Club owner after a leaked Home Office document flagged his “links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activities and practices”.The prime minister had insisted he could not discuss individual cases, but opened up about Mr Abramovich in an interview with various European newspapers.“None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without...
U.K.
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Snapshot of how biggest squeeze in 60 years is set to batter millions of Britons

Millions of households across the UK are bracing themselves to feel the pain when the cost-of-living crisis deepens next month.Energy bills will skyrocket from 1 April when the current price cap is lifted, while National Insurance Contributions are set to rise four days later. Petrol prices and food costs are all already climbing steeply.Taken together, it all means the country is set to experience the worst financial squeeze in 60 years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Some 2.5 million families will be plunged into fuel poverty by the spring, the Resolution Foundation think tank predicts. Food banks are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

British nationals told to leave Russia unless it is ‘essential’ to stay

British nationals who are still in Russia have been told they should leave if it is not essential they stay in the country.The Foreign Office updated its advice on Saturday to say Britons should use the remaining commercial routes to flee the nation.A post on the Foreign Office website said: “If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes.”#Russia Advise British nationals whose presence in Russia is not essential to consider leaving by remaining commercial routes, info on travel from Russia, social media restrictions ('Summary', 'Returning to the UK’ and...
EUROPE
The Independent

Are surcharges coming back to travel?

The eyes and sympathies of the world rest with the people of Ukraine. Yet the disaster that Vladimir Putin has perpetrated will have repercussions across the world and in our daily lives.As I write, the price of Brent crude oil – a good proxy for the cost of aviation fuel – is sitting at $115 (£87) per barrel. That is its highest level since 2014, and is exactly 50 per cent higher than the cost at the start of 2022, just nine weeks ago.“In the ‘good old days’, whenever there was an oil crisis, the airlines added fuel surcharges,” reminisces...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list

A global body focused on fighting money laundering has placed the United Arab Emirates on its so-called “gray list” over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there. The decision late Friday night by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force puts the UAE, home to Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi, on a list of 23 countries including fellow Mideast nations Jordan, Syria and Yemen. While not expected to dent business in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula home to a multitude of economic free...
WORLD
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? Current expiration rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules, not the UK government’s misinterpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date...
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine aid appeal raises £85m in two days

More than £85 million has been raised to provide aid for Ukraine in what has been described as an “absolutely incredible” show of support from the UK public.The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has thanked everyone who has contributed so far and said the message from aid workers at Ukraine’s borders and inside the invaded nation is that money is needed rather than donated items.The DEC, made up of 15 leading UK aid charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, has warned that support for Ukraine is likely to be needed for “months and years”...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy