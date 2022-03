SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather that happens near Summit, doesn’t exactly happen in the rest of South Dakota. Thick fog that mysteriously appears or high winds that seem to come from nowhere are all part of the weather saga of Summit. The small city on Interstate 29, about 33 miles north of Watertown and about 29 miles south of Sisseton has welcomed many travelers who are stranded because of the mysterious weather.

