Apple Stock: EPS Growth Will Depend Mostly On This

By Daniel Martins
 5 days ago

Since 2013, shortly after former COO Tim Cook took over as chief executive, Apple has been aggressively buying its own shares. Stock repurchases have been one of the many drivers of the company’s 19% annual EPS growth since then, which has helped to push Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report higher by an impressive 770%.

Going forward, buybacks are likely to play an even more important role relative to the total projected increase in the bottom line. Here is why, and what other factors could boost EPS growth beyond current expectations.

Figure 1:  Apple Stock: EPS Growth Will Depend Mostly On This Unsplash

Apple is a fan of its own stock

The following chart depicts Apple’s aggressive stance at buying its own shares. Net of issuance, the Cupertino company has deployed nearly half a trillion dollars to buy its stock since 2013. There are several reasons why Apple has been able to do so.

First, the company’s recent success has turned it into a cash flow machine. Second, Apple already had a pile of money in its coffers even before CEO Tim Cook took over — over $120 billion, including investments, much of it overseas. Lastly, Apple is very timid at spending money on acquisitions, which frees up cash to be distributed back to shareholders.

Figure 2: Apple's buybacks, net of issuance. DM Martins Research

A while ago, I estimated that as much as one-fifth of Apple stock’s appreciation over the past ten years could be credited to buybacks. This is the case because share retirement boosts EPS (think of the formula: net earnings divided by shares outstanding).

The role of buybacks going forward

Here is what’s interesting: because Apple has been so generous with its repurchases, the company’s net cash position has been dwindling. The chart below shows how the balance has declined from over $100 billion in mid-2019 to $80 billion today.

Figure 3: Apple's cash position, fiscal 2019-2021. DM Martins Research

The Cupertino company has vowed to reduce its net cash position to neutral over time — that is, cash on hand will eventually equal total debt. At the current pace, getting there should still take several years, while share count should decline by about 3% to 4% annually.

Interestingly, Wall Street currently estimates that Apple’s EPS will grow at a modest rate of less than 7% per year through fiscal 2025. That is: should analysts be right, share repurchases will likely be responsible for roughly half of Apple’s EPS growth in the foreseeable future.

What else could impact EPS growth?

The observation above could be disturbing to some investors. Not only are Apple’s earnings projected to rise timidly in the next many years, half of the growth should be driven by Apple shedding its current cash position.

The better news is that Wall Street could be very wrong about its EPS expectations. Apple seems to be a few months, a couple of years maximum, away from pursuing brand-new business opportunities in nascent technologies.

The company’s mixed reality device could be launched as early as 2022. An Apple Car could then be announced by 2025. Both ventures are still shrouded in mystery, and it is very hard to quantify today their impact on Apple’s financial statements in the future.

Maybe, Apple’s EPS projections will be revised much higher if or once analysts have more clarity on what to expect of the Cupertino company. In the meantime, share buybacks should remain a key driving force of bottom-line growth.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread's user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock's fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

