Ukrainian woman in Cumberland Co. scared for family back home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For Ukrainians in the Midstate, Russian invasion has threatened their loved ones back home. One Cumberland County family said they are trying to get their relatives in Ukraine out of the country, including a 9-year-old girl.

“It was midnight, and they start[ed] to hear the explosion,” said Daria Budine, whose family lives in Ukraine.

When Russian bombs started falling, Daria’s family started making plans to leave the capital Kyiv.

“They had to immediately prepare some backpack[s] and some document[s],” Daria said.

At the time, Daria was in the U.S., having just married her husband Jesse.

“We had just gotten back from Texas,” her husband Jesse said. He said he and Daria were also looking for a house.

However, Daria’s entire family, including her 9-year-old daughter, were still in Ukraine.

“It’s like [a] nightmare,” Daria said.

Right away, she tried to get them out of the country, but it was not easy.

“No train, no ticket for train, no ticket for bus,” she said.



Even when the family got on a bus, Jesse said, “It took about at least over 30 hours to get from Kyiv [to] near the border.”

After two days, Daria’s mother, sister and daughter finally made it to Warsaw, Poland, still scared, but safe for now.

“They can breathe. They [are] still afraid of every loud noise,” Daria said.

Daria also said she wanted to thank the people of Poland for welcoming her family and others fleeing Ukraine. She said her family has been given food and clothes.

However, Daria’s father and brother-in-law have been unable to leave Ukraine, and they are less than a mile from some of the fighting.

“I just hope it’s over soon, and no one want[s] war,” Daria said. She said her father has refused to leave his house and wants to fight, but she and her husband hope to get him out of the country as well.

Daria says it is a struggle watching the war unfold from here.

“I’m so proud of my people, of Ukraine, and I kind of wish I can be one of them,” she said.

She and her husband are still struggling, trying to bring her family together in the U.S.

“They don’t have tourist visas or anything like that to come here,” Jesse said. “We’re really looking for someone to tell us what we do next”

Daria and Jesse plan to meet with an immigration lawyer to find out how to get her family into the U.S. from Poland. They said they want their family together, and they want to be close enough to help.

