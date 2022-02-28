ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Stunning Photo Showing Rare 'Light Pillars' Shooting Into the Sky Explained

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"That's probably one of the best photos of light pillars I've ever seen," said northern lights photographer Justin...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

WATCH: Meteor lights up the Colorado sky

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 30 reports early Saturday morning about a meteor streaking across the sky in Colorado at around 3:30 AM. The AMS published eye witness reports of the meteor to their website. "We see shooting stars often, but nothing this bright with such a vivid tail....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Pillar#Canadian#Manitoba Hydro#Linkedin#Astronomy Facebook#Ctv News Winnipeg
UPI News

Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland

A star-studded night sky over Vetroz, Switzerland, was interrupted by an eerie string of lights last weekend -- but one skywatcher was outside waiting for the lights to appear. "This is it," the man said while filming what appeared to be a row of stars gliding across the sky. To...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy