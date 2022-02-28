ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies-UN panel

 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Climate change and extreme weather are already hurting the world economy and if unchecked will plunge millions more into poverty while pushing up food prices and disrupting trade and labour markets, U.N. climate experts warned on Monday. The finding was part of a report by...

Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year—some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor. When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Climate change is already making parts of the world unlivable

Climate change is already testing the limits of what human communities can survive, and if warming isn’t kept in check, some of the most crowded parts of the planet will become practically unlivable. The temperatures are already getting too hot, disasters are becoming too severe, and the costs of staying put are becoming unbearable for millions of people. And the greatest impacts are on those least able to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. IPCC is...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Paraguay inflation highest in a decade on rising fuel, food prices

ASUNCION, March 2 (Reuters) - Paraguay's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 9.3% in February, the central bank said on Wednesday, pumped up to the highest level in more than a decade by rising fuel and food prices. The South American country, a major exporter of soy, saw prices rise 1.4%...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU may let farmers use fallow land as Ukraine war hits grain supply

(Recasts with proposals from EU farm ministers' meeting) BRUSSELS/PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union will consider letting farmers use fallow land, notably to grow protein crops for livestock feed, to counter disruption to supply from Ukraine following Russia's invasion, officials said on Wednesday. Russia's week-old invasion of Ukraine...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat surges by daily limit, at 14-year peak on Black Sea supply worry

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of new Western sanctions against Russia have fuelled fears about supplies of key commodities produced and exported by Russian companies. See for a Factbox on commodity price gains since the close on Feb. 23, the day before the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

* CBOT wheat up 40% this week as war chokes Black Sea exports. * CBOT corn hits highest since 2012, soy firm after earlier fall (Updates with end of overnight CBOT session, new Euronext price record) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat jumped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends run to 14-year high on Black Sea supply fears

* Chicago wheat futures up more than a quarter this week. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine seen curbing supplies for months. * Corn, soy firm as Black Sea risks, S. America weather, China demand in focus (Updates prices, comments) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) -...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures swing high and low as Ukraine war fuels uncertainty

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis fueled a sharp divide between nearby U.S. wheat futures and deferred contracts on Wednesday as some traders looked beyond the near-term supply shock from halted exports. Volatility in the market shook traders working to determine how long Russia's invasion will keep grain...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 1-China targets slower economic growth as headwinds gather

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China on Saturday targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as domestic headwinds, including a downturn in its vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption, cast a pall on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. Gross domestic product grew 8.1% last year,...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China says to ensure key agricultural products supplies including grains - work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure key agricultural products supplies, including grains, this year, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stablise planting acreage of grains and promote expanding output of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Asia Grains-Australian wheat prices climb as Russia-Ukraine war curbs supply

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - * Prices of Australia wheat being offered in Asia have climbed to new highs this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has curbed global supplies, two Singapore-based traders said. * Australian Premium White wheat was quoted at around $450 a tonne, including cost and freight...
WORLD

