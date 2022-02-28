ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston apartment building fire forces out 25 people

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EqPm_0eR7VjHe00

BOSTON (WWLP- WBTS ) – Boston firefighters worked through the early morning hours Monday to try to control a huge fire at a three-story building in East Boston.

The fire on Maverick Street spread to three multi-family buildings so far, forcing out 25 residents.

Multiple fire crews from nearby cities, including Cambridge, have also been called-in.

The frigid temperatures have made the firefighting effort more difficult. Water that has collected in the street has been freezing on contact, leading to slippery conditions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

NBC Boston reports that the fire was put out at around 5:00 A.M., but firefighters remain there to ensure it does not re-ignite.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Firefighters#Accident#Wwlp Wbts#Nbc Boston
WWLP

How do potholes form?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Spring just over two weeks away, CNY is starting to see more thawing and refreezing as our days are getting warmer with our nights still well below freezing. This constant thawing and refreezing is a crucial reason why we see more potholes forming this time of year. It starts […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy