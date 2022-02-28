ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Exercise right after a COVID vaccine may boost your antibody levels

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYoyu_0eR7VhWC00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a new study from Iowa State University, researchers found people who cycled on a stationary bike or took a brisk walk for an hour-and-a-half after getting a COVID-19 vaccine or flu vaccine produced more antibodies in the following four weeks compared to participants who sat or continued with their daily routine post-immunization.

The finding suggests a specific amount of time can enhance the body’s antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines for influenza.

Antibodies are essentially the body’s “search and destroy” line of defense against viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

Vaccines help the immune system learn how to identify something foreign and respond by bolstering the body’s defenses, including an increase in antibodies.

In the study, nearly half of the participants in the experiment had a BMI in the overweight or obese category.

During 90 minutes of exercise, they focused on maintaining a pace that kept their heart rate around 120–140 beats per minute rather than distance.

The researchers also tested whether participants could get the same bump in antibodies with just 45-minutes of exercising. They found the shorter workout did not increase the participants’ antibody levels.

The research team may test whether 60 minutes is enough to generate a response in a follow-up study.

As to why prolonged, mild- to moderate-intensity exercise could improve the body’s immune response, Kohut says there may be multiple reasons.

Working out increases blood and lymph flow, which helps circulate immune cells. As these cells move around the body, they’re more likely to detect something that’s foreign.

Data from the mouse experiment also suggested a type of protein (i.e., interferon alpha) produced during exercise helps generate virus-specific antibodies and T- cells.

If you care about antibodies, please read studies that common cold coronaviruses hinder antibody immune response to COVID infection, and what you need to know about the latest antibody COVID-19 therapies.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about a low-cost drug that can treat COVID-19, and results showing Ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19: Insurance coverage doesn’t match the evidence.

The study is published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity and was conducted by Marian Kohut et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Healthy gut microbiome could improve cancer therapy

In a new study from King’s College London, researchers found that the gut microbiome plays an important role in each patient’s response to cancer immunotherapy therapy, particularly in the case of melanoma. The gut microbiome is an immune system regulator. As a set of microorganisms that live in...
CANCER
Wyoming News

COVID Travel Rules to Europe May Be Lifted for Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- All testing and quarantine requirements for travelers to European Union member nations should be lifted next month for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the European Council said Tuesday. That would include people who received their last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before their arrival, or have received their booster dose, or those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of arrival, the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibody#Influenza#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Iowa State University#The Pfizer Biontech
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health department said on Monday that it was changing COVID-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake, as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks. The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

These Vaccines May Be Ready to Take On New COVID Variants

Pfizer aims to have an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine ready by March. Assuming it gains approval, it will mark the first revision of its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine Comirnaty since the initial Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11, 2020. The variant-specific booster will also test the responsiveness of the FDA and other major regulators in showing how quickly they can approve applications for vaccine revisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Union Democrat

How COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy may protect babies after birth

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 during pregnancy might protect not only the pregnant woman, but also the baby after birth. That's what a recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study suggests. Data show that being vaccinated, even before pregnancy, can prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations among infants 6 months and younger.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Well+Good

Aerobic Exercise Can Boosts Your Episodic Memory, According to New Research

Exercise isn't just for the body; it's also for the mind. Research has long shown that breaking a sweat increases blood flow in brain regions like the hippocampus, which plays a key role in stress regulation, learning, and memory. But aerobic exercise, in particular, improves episodic memory, or memory concerning personal events and experiences from the past, according to a new meta-analysis published in the journal Medical Communications. And luckily, there are countless ways to take advantage of this brain-forward physical activity.
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Six vitamins that help stop complications in diabetes

You might hear your healthcare team talk about long-term health problems in diabetes: serious ones that build up over time called chronic complications. These health problems can develop gradually and lead to serious damage if they go unchecked and untreated. The major diabetic complications include eye problems (retinopathy), foot problems...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise reduces clotting risk in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

In a new study from Penn State, researchers found exercise may help certain patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) reduce their risk of developing blood clots. While diet and physical activity have always been recommended treatments for these patients, the results confirm that exercise has a multitude of benefits, including many that extend outside the liver, and should be included as a routine part of NAFLD treatment.
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your...
LONGEVITY
Knowridge Science Report

Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V vaccine induce better than natural immunity from mild COVID

In a new study from Skoltech, researchers examined the effect of coronavirus immunization with three popular vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and the Russian Sputnik V. They found that complete vaccination—that is, getting both shots—on average resulted in a similar and sufficiently high immune response regardless of which of the three vaccines was used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

How garlic could benefit people with diabetes

Garlic is widely recognized for its ability to fight bacteria, viruses, fungi, and even parasites. One study found that allicin, an active component of freshly crushed garlic, had antiviral properties and was also effective against a broad range of bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains of E. coli. Some research suggests that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy