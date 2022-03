Click here to read the full article. Now, we’ve heard of unequal pay between people on film sets, but we haven’t heard of someone not getting paid for starring in a film — that is, until Marisa Tomei spilled the tea on a Pete Davidson project. On March 4, Tomei revealed to the Rolling Stone that she actually never got paid for playing Davidson’s mom in the hit film King of Staten Island. She said, “I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you?’” She added, “In this age of...

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO