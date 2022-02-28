ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cheeseburger Ravioli with Crispy Potatoes

By Chef Jeremy Ford
rachaelrayshow.com
 5 days ago

"Fast Foodies" co-hosts Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland re-imagine fast-food favorites on their show. So, we decided to put a little spin on that concept and ask them to remix ingredients found in classic fast-food meals to create totally new dishes. The resulting recipes are amazing!. "Top Chef" winner...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bon Appétit

The Mood at Trader Joe’s This Month Is Cheeseburger Burrito

How I’m feeling about this month’s new Trader Joe’s products is: shrug. Shoulders to the ear lobes, sigh. There’s some new dried pasta, and it’s better than the old dried pasta. Some snacks are coated in chocolate simply because they can be. Incredisauce joins the overconfident condiment club—see last year’s Magnifisauce for reference. A bag of frozen beet and parsnip “fries”? Shrug-a-shrug-shrug. It’s a weird and dreary time of year. The time of year when a microwaved cheeseburger burrito comforts your deep winter malaise and sends you into a nap that carries you to spring. Hopefully. Now, let’s see what else is new this month.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWL-TV

Pistachio-crusted crispy chicken

NEW ORLEANS — Pistachio-crusted chicken. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the pistachios in a food processor and pulse until they turn into small crumbs. Pour the pistachios into a shallow dish. Add the panko, Creole seasoning, and toss to combine. Pat any excess moisture off of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Food52

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta With Crispy Capers

A weeknight pasta with the mood of a weekend bagel. Just like the names suggest, cream cheese plus sun-dried tomatoes equals a supremely creamy, cheesy tomato sauce—two ingredients, zero fuss. All it needs is a big splash of salty, starchy pasta water to yield an Alfredo-like consistency, ideal for hugging long noodles. I’m a fan of spaghetti and bucatini here, but fettuccine, linguini, or even ramen would all be great. (And, yes, a short shape, like rigatoni, would work in a pinch.)
RECIPES
Connecticut Post

Korean Fried Chicken, But Make It Crispy Chickpeas

The joys of Korean fried chicken—the sweet-sticky crunch, the heat coursing down your throat, the cooling gulps of beer—are all but effortless to unleash at home, without the frying and even without the chicken. Our easy-to-use guide will help you navigate some of the most popular housing markets...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Sugar#Food Drink#Cheeseburger Ravioli#Crispy Potatoes#Tomato Gnocchi#Cheese Sauce Chicken#Mustard Croutons
Myhighplains.com

National Sweet Potato Day: Sweet Potato Biscuits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sweet potatoes have a lot of great vitamins, fiber, and minerals. So why not make them in a creative way. The 35 Unhealthiest Grocery Items in the U.S. (#1 is Surprising) MoneyWise.com. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Oregon Seniors with No...
AMARILLO, TX
Mashed

Sonic's Latest Cheeseburger Is A Bacon Lover's Dream

Fast food is a staple of any road trip; if you're hungry and short on time, a drive-thru is the solution to grabbing some food without having to leave your car. And when it comes to chain restaurant drive-thrus, Sonic's got a menu that can satisfy a crowd. From burgers to hot dogs and ice cream, Sonic has all the fast-food staples. Plus, there's a whole Sonic secret menu that you'll wish you knew about sooner.
RESTAURANTS
thecountrycook.net

Melting Potatoes

With herbs, garlic and butter, these Melting Potatoes are an easy side dish recipe for any night of the week!. Potatoes are one of my favorite side dishes - hands down. There are so many different ways that you can make them. If you have never tried these Melting Potatoes before, then you are absolutely missing out. With herbs, butter and garlic, you just can't go wrong. They will literally melt in your mouth with each and every tender bite. They are crisped on the outside and so creamy on the inside. If you are looking for a fun new way to make your potatoes, you cannot go wrong with this Melting Potato recipe.
RECIPES
Fox47News

Shamrock Ravioli Is Back At Costco In Time For St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re a diehard Costco fan, you know there are some items you can only find at certain times of the year. Many people have seasonal favorites they look forward to. For some, it’s sweet treats, like Costco’s pumpkin pie in the fall. Others prefer savory foods, such as pasta in fun holiday shapes.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Crispy Rice Cake Lasagna

Baked until bubbling and golden brown, the lasagna at Kimika, a lively restaurant nestled between Little Italy and Chinatown in Manhattan, is full of surprises. It arrives at the table still piping hot from the oven with a jaw-dropping cheese pull. A layer of provolone cheese tempers the heat of what lies beneath: a deliciously piquant tomato sauce made with dashi, kimchi, ssamjang, and gochujang and into which ground pork, coriander, and garlic have been stirred. But the greatest aha! moment comes when your fork spears a tubular Korean rice cake, standing in here for lasagna noodles, bringing a chewy-tender bite to this decadent casserole.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Mimi's Ravioli

Hollywood is one of the best destinations in South Florida for old-school red sauce Italian-American eats, and the epicenter of all that garlicky goodness is at Mimi’s Ravioli on Johnson Street. This is a small Italian-American grocery with its own pasta factory next door. The walls are lined with freezers filled to the brim with Mimi’s own homemade pastas, sauces, and prepared meals. They also have a bakery and pizza oven where you can get fresh ciabatta, calzones, cannoli, and more. The real draw here, though, is Mimi’s homemade mozzarella, which is made fresh every day. It’s creamy and moist and perfect in a salad. If you’re not planning on making your own caprese anytime soon, you can sample Mimi’s outstanding mozzarella on a slice of pizza or even a whole pie. There are a few tables on a narrow terrace outside, but most folks grab food to-go here. Just remember they close at 5pm.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped For Its Returning Shamrock-Shaped Ravioli

Ravioli comes in every shape and size. According to Fine Dining Lovers, diners can enjoy ravioli pastas, ravioli giganti, toasted ravioli, and many more types, all filled with every ingredient under the sun. This food comes in every size and the rules get thrown out the window when it comes to stuffing. Food Republic notes that one defining feature that sets raviolis apart from their mezzelune or fagottini noodle cousins comes in the form of their shape. Raviolis feature two layers of dough in the form of a square or circle that get pressed together. With this definition in mind, some might try to debate the authenticity of Costco's shamrock-shaped ravioli that has hit shelves in time for St. Patrick's Day, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from loving the find.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

Our Guide to Waffle House Hash Browns for Crispy Potato Fanatics

Waffle House is beloved for many things, from its biscuits and gravy to its magically fluffy omelets to its late night hours. One of the most iconic menu items of this breakfast chain is is hash browns, which are perfectly crispy and hit the spot no matter the time of day. Waffle House hash browns come in regular, large and triple, but there are a multitude of different ways to enjoy this shredded potato treat.
RESTAURANTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Crispy French Fries

1. Peel potatoes if desired, and cut into fries ¼-inch to 3/8-inch thick, keeping the size as uniform as you can. 2. Pour at least 2 inches of oil into a large pot, and heat to 350 degrees. In batches, add potatoes; do not crowd in the pot. The oil temperature should drop to about 325 degrees. Stirring occasionally to avoid sticking, fry at 325 degrees until light brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to a wire rack over a baking sheet or a plate with paper towels. Repeat with the other batches.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Fast and fresh pasta dinners: Spinach pesto and butternut squash ravioli

At the end of a long day, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is dinner. Culinary producer and host of TODAY All Day's Saucy series Anthony Contrino is joining us to share two of his go-to quick and easy pasta recipes. He shows us how to make four-ingredient butternut squash ravioli in a buttery sage sauce and fresh spinach pesto pasta with Pecorino cheese.
RECIPES
Mashed

Jamie Oliver Reveals How To Get Roast Potatoes 'Crispy And Delicious' Every Time

The internet has spoken and they really like Jamie Oliver's roast potatoes. Oliver took to Instagram to share a video of his roast potato recipe and so far, a whopping 119k people have watched and liked it. He captioned the video with: "ROAST POTATOES!! This is how you get them crispy and delicious every single time!" At first, we thought this might be hyperbole, but it's not just fans on social media who adore this delicious recipe of starchy goodness.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy