ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toronto-Dominion Bank to buy First Horizon in $13 bln deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group will buy First Horizon Corp in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4 billion, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

TD Bank bids $13B for First Horizon in southeastern US push

Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, its biggest ever, hoping to broaden its footprint in the southeastern U.S. The deal would create one of the top six banks in the U.S., the companies said Monday, with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 locations serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Dominion Bank#Dominion#Td Bank#Bank Group#First Horizon Corp
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Veritas Capital to buy Houghton Mifflin for $2.8 bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC.O) said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital for about $2.8 billion in cash. Houghton Mifflin was one of the pandemic winners, benefiting from a surge in demand for remote learning that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian cenbank provides banking sector with $7 bln via FX swap

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it has provided banks with $6.97 billion in a foreign exchange swap operation after it extended its support to the banking sector to ensure financial stability. The Russian central bank beefed up the banking sector with extra liquidity...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

TD Bank Sees The Potential And Strategy Value In First Horizon, And Pays Up To Get It

Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon have agreed to a merger where TD will pay $25/share in cash to First Horizon shareholders. Strategic acquisitions are interesting on multiple levels, not the least of which to me as an analyst and model-builder is how strategic buyers perceive and value target companies. I’ve been bullish on First Horizon (FHN) for some time, even with ongoing execution challenges and risks, but even I was surprised to see the premium that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (“TD Bank”) was willing to pay for these shares.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Toronto index rises on upbeat bank earnings

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking global markets, and boosted by encouraging corporate earnings from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada. At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 80.79 points, or...
STOCKS
Union Leader

TD to buy First Horizon in a $13.4 billion U.S. expansion

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to buy First Horizon for $13.4 billion, putting its massive capital stockpile to use for its largest deal ever and expanding its presence in the U.S. Southeast. The Canadian bank will pay $25 a share in cash for Memphis, Tenn.-based First Horizon, according to a statement Monday....
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

TD Bank Acquires Bank Holding Company First Horizon for $13.4B

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group on Monday (Feb. 28) agreed to purchase First Horizon Corp. for $13.4 billion in cash to fuel its expansion across the southeastern United States after several failed attempts to break into the market, according to a Reuters report. To close the deal, TD will pay $25 for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

World Bank preparing new $2 bln Argentine loan package for 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank is moving closer toward approval of a more than $2 billion loan package for 2022 to heavily-indebted Argentina, the country’s economy ministry said Tuesday, after similar-sized loans were approved last year by the international lender. The new loan package comes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

RWE will hold 10% in planned Brunsbuettel LNG terminal

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, will have a 10% stake in a planned terminal to import liquefied natural gas in the German port town of Brunsbuettel, it said on Saturday. Earlier, Germany’s Economy Ministry said state lender KfW , Dutsch Gasunie and RWE had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy