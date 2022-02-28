11-year-old boy and teenage girl are wounded by gunshots fired into their home

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including an 11-year-old, on the city’s near east side.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Beville Avenue — near 10th Street and Keystone Avenue — just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard shots fired and called police.

They found two people who were shot. Police said the victims are an 11-year-old boy and a teenage girl. Both are said to be stable. Their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Police believe the shots came from outside the residence. The victims were inside.

“There’s absolutely no reason for this senseless violence,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Police could not say if the home was targeted. Officers are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and whether it may be related to other recent crimes at the same address.

According to police reports, officers were called to an arson at the same home three days ago after a car was set on fire. Last month, someone broke into and burglarized the home as well.

“It is disheartening that our children have to endure senseless violence of this nature,” said Burris.

“Of course it pierces my heart because that’s the same way my son was shot and wounded over eight years ago. A stray bullet flew into a home and hit him in the back of his head,” said DeAndra Dycus with Purpose 4 My Pain .

Dycus doesn’t know the family on Beville, but she runs a non-profit to assist families impacted by gun violence. Her son was paralyzed by a stray bullet, and she’s not alone. In recent years, several other kids have been wounded or killed by stray bullets.

In March of 2020, 8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Jr. died after being shot while eating dinner inside his own home on North Tacoma. Last May, 12-year-old Dayshawn Bills was killed while playing video games inside his grandmother’s home on Leland Avenue. He too was hit by a bullet fired from outside that home.

“It’s happening way too often in Indy, so consider what would you do if it was your family,” said Dycus. “How would you feel if your brother or sister was taken or their life was altered by gun violence?”

IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives have been requested.

There has been no suspect info released.

