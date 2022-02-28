ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

11-year-old boy and teenage girl are wounded by gunshots fired into their home

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including an 11-year-old, on the city’s near east side.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Beville Avenue — near 10th Street and Keystone Avenue — just before 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard shots fired and called police.

They found two people who were shot. Police said the victims are an 11-year-old boy and a teenage girl. Both are said to be stable. Their injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Police believe the shots came from outside the residence. The victims were inside.

“There’s absolutely no reason for this senseless violence,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Police could not say if the home was targeted. Officers are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and whether it may be related to other recent crimes at the same address.

According to police reports, officers were called to an arson at the same home three days ago after a car was set on fire. Last month, someone broke into and burglarized the home as well.

“It is disheartening that our children have to endure senseless violence of this nature,” said Burris.

“Of course it pierces my heart because that’s the same way my son was shot and wounded over eight years ago. A stray bullet flew into a home and hit him in the back of his head,” said DeAndra Dycus with Purpose 4 My Pain .

Dycus doesn’t know the family on Beville, but she runs a non-profit to assist families impacted by gun violence. Her son was paralyzed by a stray bullet, and she’s not alone. In recent years, several other kids have been wounded or killed by stray bullets.

In March of 2020, 8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Jr. died after being shot while eating dinner inside his own home on North Tacoma. Last May, 12-year-old Dayshawn Bills was killed while playing video games inside his grandmother’s home on Leland Avenue. He too was hit by a bullet fired from outside that home.

“It’s happening way too often in Indy, so consider what would you do if it was your family,” said Dycus. “How would you feel if your brother or sister was taken or their life was altered by gun violence?”

IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives have been requested.

There has been no suspect info released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX59

Body found in abandoned building on N. Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a death investigation after a male body was discovered in an abandoned building overnight. According to police, officers were dispatched to a building in the 3800 block of N. Emerson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a stabbing. When police arrived, three males on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Georgia Police Department details involvement in missing Carmel woman case

CARMEL. Ind. — As multiple agencies continue their search for a missing Carmel woman, we are learning more details about how a police department in Georgia got involved. The search continues for Ciera Breland (Locklair), with her husband Xavier considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance. On Friday, we spoke with Deb […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Carjackings in Indy up 40% in 2021; majority of suspects are teens

INDIANAPOLIS — Carjacking cases have increased across the city of Indianapolis. Suspects are armed with a weapon and after your car. And the suspects are quick, turning an increasing number of drivers into victims. “Seconds. All it takes is seconds for someone to catch you off guard,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said. Last fall, 19-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Domestic violence led to the murder of Da’Tara Johnson and arrest of boyfriend in Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released court records detail what led to the murder of 18-year-old Da’Tara Johnson at an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. The victim’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Anthony York, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. In mid-January, neighbors at the Stone Lake Apartments told police they heard arguing followed by two gunshots. Police found Da’tara […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Alleged criminal activity’: Noblesville police, other agencies serve search warrants at spas, homes

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies swept across locations in Hamilton and Marion counties Thursday as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged criminal activity. According to the Noblesville Police Department, investigators served search warrants at eight locations, including four Hamilton County spas. It was spurred by an investigation launched in December 2020 in […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Whiteland HS evacuated over bomb threat

WHITELAND, Ind. – Officials evacuated Whiteland High School Friday morning after a bomb threat. The district said the evacuation happened around 11:30 a.m. Police were searching the building with bomb-sniffing dogs. At this point, they have not found anything dangerous. “We hope to get students and staff back in the building as soon as we […]
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

FOX59

