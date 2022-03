Henry Harris was a free man of Black and Indigenous heritage when he was charged in 1834 with stealing a chicken in Orange County. It was just three years after Nat Turner’s deadly rebellion of enslaved people in Virginia, and a pamphlet about a second rebellion was circulating across the South, making white slaveholders fearful and suspicious, and inciting violence against enslaved and free people of color. Southern states passed new laws that further limited who people of color could be and how they could live.

