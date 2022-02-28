ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie Center, IA

Sen. Grassley Gave Thoughts For New Supreme Court Justice

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a stop in Guthrie Center on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley elaborated his thoughts on a new US Supreme Court Justice. Grassley says with the departure of Supreme Court...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. Graham reacts to Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court. Sources told the Associated Press on Friday that Biden will tap federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. That news was […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Supreme Court Justice announces retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in January, which has given President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the highest federal court in the US. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer, 83, would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Ms Barrett’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie Center, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guthrie Center, IA
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation. Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#Legislature#Us Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy