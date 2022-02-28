ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Toyota's Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14...

www.timesdaily.com

TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Mexico nears 100k missing

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — For the investigators, the human foot -- burned, but with some fabric still attached -- was the tipoff: Until recently, this squat, ruined house was a place where bodies were ripped apart and incinerated, where the remains of some of Mexico’s missing multitudes were obliterated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Oil prices surge $7 per barrel despite release of supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Oil prices surged another $7 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm anxiety over Russia's attack on Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
TRAFFIC
Times Daily

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

In better times, Ukrainian drone enthusiasts flew their gadgets into the sky to photograph weddings, fertilize soybean fields or race other drones for fun. Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion. Support local journalism reporting on your...
WORLD
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
Times Daily

Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world racked up more losses Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market can't pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
FLORENCE, AL
Times Daily

Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A global body focused on fighting money laundering has placed the United Arab Emirates on its so-called “gray list” over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there. Support local journalism...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Ukrainian family in US stays close to relatives amid fears

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Hanna Tverdokhlib has held her phone as if it were glued to her hand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn yet in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ECONOMY

