Tunable x-ray free electron laser multi-pulses with nanosecond separation

By Franz-Josef Decker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-ray Free Electron Lasers provide femtosecond x-ray pulses with narrow bandwidth and unprecedented peak brightness. Special modes of operation have been developed to deliver double pulses for x-ray pump, x-ray probe experiments. However, the longest delay between the two pulses achieved with existing single bucket methods is less than 1Â picosecond,...

