ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

MoS and FeO co-modify g-CN to improve the performance of photocatalytic hydrogen production

By Yan Zhang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotocatalytic hydrogen production as a technology to solve energy and environmental problems exhibits great prospect and the exploration of new photocatalytic materials is crucial. In this research, the ternary composite catalyst of MoS2/Fe2O3/g-C3N4 was successfully prepared by a hydrothermal method, and then a series of characterizations were conducted. The characterization results...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Crossing the chasm from model performance to clinical impact: the need to improve implementation and evaluation of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of considerable interest for many years for its potential to improve clinical care-yet its actual impact on patient outcomes when deployed in clinical settings remains largely unknown. In a recent systematic review by Zhou et al.1, the authors surprisingly show that its impact so far has been quite limited. They reviewed 65 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating AI-based clinical interventions and found that there was no clinical benefit of using AI prediction tools compared to the standard of care in nearly 40% of studies. Among a subset of trials that the authors identified as having a low risk of bias, the clinical benefit of using deep learning (DL) predictive models over traditional statistical (TS) risk calculators was only minimal, and there was no benefit in using machine learning (ML) models over TS tools. Somewhat counterintuitively, most of the AI tools in these trials exhibited an excellent area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC; a common performance metric for predictive models) during development (median AUROC 0.81, IQR 0.75"“0.90) and validation (median AUROC 0.83, IQR 0.79"“0.97): a humbling reminder that robust predictive utility does not guarantee clinical impact at the bedside. As the science of building accurate predictive models progresses, our ability to translate these advancements into real-world clinical utility remains comparatively limited. How can we bridge this gap between AUROCs and clinical benefit?
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Mos#Feo Co#The Mos2 Fe2o3 G C 3n4#Photocatalysis
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
Telegraph

Airbus to test hydrogen-powered jet engine on modified A380 superjumbo

Airbus plans to use an A380 superjumbo to test hydrogen-powered jet engines in a push to cut the amount of greenhouse gases produced by passenger planes. The European aircraft maker will work with CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and French engine-maker Safran, to develop an engine that can run on the gas. It can be made from renewable energy sources, significantly cutting carbon emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

New StormForge Optimize Live Uses Machine Learning to Intelligently and Automatically Improve Application Performance and Cost Efficiency in Cloud Native Production Environments

StormForge Paves the Way for Effortless Application and Infrastructure Efficiency as the Only Solution To Combine Proactive Pre-Production and Production Optimization in One Machine Learning Platform. CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced StormForge Optimize...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Tests of generalizability can diversify psychology and improve theories

Diversifying psychology is fundamental to good science. Tests of generalizability using diverse samples can inform and constrain theories, leading to scientific progress and cumulative knowledge. Psychological scientists and the samples they use tend to be white and Western1. In the top psychology journals, only 11% of the world's countries are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Hydrogen spillover in complex oxide multifunctional sites improves acidic hydrogen evolution electrocatalysis

Improving the catalytic efficiency of platinum for the hydrogen evolution reaction is valuable for water splitting technologies. Hydrogen spillover has emerged as a new strategy in designing binary-component Pt/support electrocatalysts. However, such binary catalysts often suffer from a long reaction pathway, undesirable interfacial barrier, and complicated synthetic processes. Here we report a single-phase complex oxide La2Sr2PtO7+Î´ as a high-performance hydrogen evolution electrocatalyst in acidic media utilizing an atomic-scale hydrogen spillover effect between multifunctional catalytic sites. With insights from comprehensive experiments and theoretical calculations, the overall hydrogen evolution pathway proceeds along three steps: fast proton adsorption on O site, facile hydrogen migration from O site to Pt site via thermoneutral La-Pt bridge site serving as the mediator, and favorable H2 desorption on Pt site. Benefiting from this catalytic process, the resulting La2Sr2PtO7+Î´ exhibits a low overpotential of 13"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, a small Tafel slope of 22"‰mV"‰decâˆ’1, an enhanced intrinsic activity, and a greater durability than commercial Pt black catalyst.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy