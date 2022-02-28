'1619 Project' author's latest theory: Racist to think Europe is a continent

Nikole Hannah-Jones , the New York Times writer behind the controversial 1619 Project, has moved on from history to geography with the puzzling pronouncement that Europe is not a continent, and it is apparently racist to believe otherwise.

Jones, who tweets under the handle "Ida Bae Wells," was met with a torrent of Twitter mockery Sunday after making the claim while discussing the war in Ukraine . As with her prize-winning, but fact-challenged, historical position that the United States began not with the Revolutionary War, but with the much earlier importation of slaves to North America, Jones was met by online bemusement.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"What if I told you Europe is not a continent by defintion (sic), but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us," Jones asked.

Europe, while part of Eurasia, is separated from Asia by the Ural Mountains, Black and Caspian seas, and other geographical features. While it is separated by land borders, it has long been viewed as one of seven continents because of its size.

"Europe is a continent," replied a Twitter user named Parker. "I take your point on the relevance, but Geography 101 would like a word."

"As a former geography teacher, I would have told you you flunked geography," replied Twitter user Bill Allison.

While Jones later said that people should care about what is happening in Ukraine, where Russia has invaded and seeks to topple the government, her point was apparently that Americans care more than they otherwise would because people in Ukraine are white.

"To be clear: We should care about Ukraine," Jones clarified. "But not because it is European, or the people appear white, or they are 'civilized' and not 'impoverished.' All people deserve to be free and to be welcomed when their countries are at war."

While many mocked Jones, others seemed to agree — at least on her geographical interpretation if not her injection of race into the war.

"Yes! Every time my son comes home talking about the seven continents it drives me crazy," wrote Stanley Stocker. "It's a single land mass. Call it Eurasia if you want, but Europe is not a separate land mass."

Hannah-Jones authored the controversial 1619 Project for the New York Times in 2019. It posited a view of American history that the year the first slave ships arrived in North America was the true founding of the United States. The project, which has been criticized for historical inaccuracies, found its way into public school classrooms across the country following its publication, sparking substantial controversy amid a larger debate over the presence of critical race theory in schools.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Critical race theory holds that U.S. institutions are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities. It has been banned from public schools in several GOP-controlled states, and several other states are considering similar bans.

