ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'1619 Project' author's latest theory: Racist to think Europe is a continent

By Greg Wilson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Nikole Hannah-Jones , the New York Times writer behind the controversial 1619 Project, has moved on from history to geography with the puzzling pronouncement that Europe is not a continent, and it is apparently racist to believe otherwise.

Jones, who tweets under the handle "Ida Bae Wells," was met with a torrent of Twitter mockery Sunday after making the claim while discussing the war in Ukraine . As with her prize-winning, but fact-challenged, historical position that the United States began not with the Revolutionary War, but with the much earlier importation of slaves to North America, Jones was met by online bemusement.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"What if I told you Europe is not a continent by defintion (sic), but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us," Jones asked.

Europe, while part of Eurasia, is separated from Asia by the Ural Mountains, Black and Caspian seas, and other geographical features. While it is separated by land borders, it has long been viewed as one of seven continents because of its size.

"Europe is a continent," replied a Twitter user named Parker. "I take your point on the relevance, but Geography 101 would like a word."

"As a former geography teacher, I would have told you you flunked geography," replied Twitter user Bill Allison.

While Jones later said that people should care about what is happening in Ukraine, where Russia has invaded and seeks to topple the government, her point was apparently that Americans care more than they otherwise would because people in Ukraine are white.

"To be clear: We should care about Ukraine," Jones clarified. "But not because it is European, or the people appear white, or they are 'civilized' and not 'impoverished.' All people deserve to be free and to be welcomed when their countries are at war."

While many mocked Jones, others seemed to agree — at least on her geographical interpretation if not her injection of race into the war.

"Yes! Every time my son comes home talking about the seven continents it drives me crazy," wrote Stanley Stocker. "It's a single land mass. Call it Eurasia if you want, but Europe is not a separate land mass."

Hannah-Jones authored the controversial 1619 Project for the New York Times in 2019. It posited a view of American history that the year the first slave ships arrived in North America was the true founding of the United States. The project, which has been criticized for historical inaccuracies, found its way into public school classrooms across the country following its publication, sparking substantial controversy amid a larger debate over the presence of critical race theory in schools.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Critical race theory holds that U.S. institutions are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities. It has been banned from public schools in several GOP-controlled states, and several other states are considering similar bans.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Racism#The New York Times#1619 Project#European#First World#Caspian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy