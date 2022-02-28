Measurement of the mass-flow-rate characterization parameters of high-pressure pneumatic servo slide valves

We examined the effects of using mobile devices with immersive virtual reality for a short period on the physiological parameters of both eyes. The average age of the 50 participants (23 men and 27 women) was 17.72"‰Â±"‰1.48Â years, and refractive error ranged from 0 D to"‰âˆ’"‰5.00 D. All the participants wore"‰+"‰3.00 D glasses and underwent a 5-min relaxation adjustment through the atomization method. The participants wore immersive virtual reality (VR) glasses to watch a movie on a roller coaster for 10Â min. Their relevant physiological parameters of the eyes were measured both before and after using VR glasses. Compared with before VR use, no significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) was observed in the near-horizontal vergence and refractive error but a significant difference (P"‰<"‰0.05) was observed in the amplitude of accommodation, intraocular pressure, divergence/convergence, and stereopsis after VR use. The corneal elastic coefficient was"‰>"‰0.2Â MPa, and we used Friedenwald's eye rigidity relationship to obtain the K value (0.065"“0.09). Approximately 10% of the participants experienced cybersickness symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. The use of VR to watch three-dimensional movies reduced intraocular pressure, which may help prevent or treat glaucoma. Moreover, the binocular convergence was higher when viewing near-field objects in VR than in the real world. Therefore, individuals with convergence excess may experience symptoms. Binocular parallax is the most likely cause of cybersickness symptoms. Thus, mobile VR devices with higher quality and comfort are necessary.

