Measurement of the mass-flow-rate characterization parameters of high-pressure pneumatic servo slide valves

By Dijia Zhang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mass-flow-rate characteristics of high-pressure pneumatic servo valves (HPSVs) have an important effect on the dynamic performance of high-pressure servo systems. However, these characteristics are difficult to obtain by theoretical calculations and flowmeter measurements owing to the compressibility of high-pressure gas. In this paper, a new measurement method of the mass-flow-rate...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

New optical biosensor enables rapid and quantitative serological testing of COVID-19

Serological tests play an important role in the surveillance and management of epidemics or pandemics, as well as in acquired immunity studies. Currently, COVID-19 serology is performed by well-established immunoassay techniques, which provide high sensitivities, but require specialized laboratories with trained personnel and processing times of 3 to 48 hours. A much faster and easier method is the lateral flow assay—such as the rapid diagnostic tests sold in pharmacies. However, the latter are not fully reliable, as they exhibit only moderate sensitivity and specificity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Variations in intraocular pressure and visual parameters before and after using mobile virtual reality glasses and their effects on the eyes

We examined the effects of using mobile devices with immersive virtual reality for a short period on the physiological parameters of both eyes. The average age of the 50 participants (23 men and 27 women) was 17.72"‰Â±"‰1.48Â years, and refractive error ranged from 0 D to"‰âˆ’"‰5.00 D. All the participants wore"‰+"‰3.00 D glasses and underwent a 5-min relaxation adjustment through the atomization method. The participants wore immersive virtual reality (VR) glasses to watch a movie on a roller coaster for 10Â min. Their relevant physiological parameters of the eyes were measured both before and after using VR glasses. Compared with before VR use, no significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) was observed in the near-horizontal vergence and refractive error but a significant difference (P"‰<"‰0.05) was observed in the amplitude of accommodation, intraocular pressure, divergence/convergence, and stereopsis after VR use. The corneal elastic coefficient was"‰>"‰0.2Â MPa, and we used Friedenwald's eye rigidity relationship to obtain the K value (0.065"“0.09). Approximately 10% of the participants experienced cybersickness symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. The use of VR to watch three-dimensional movies reduced intraocular pressure, which may help prevent or treat glaucoma. Moreover, the binocular convergence was higher when viewing near-field objects in VR than in the real world. Therefore, individuals with convergence excess may experience symptoms. Binocular parallax is the most likely cause of cybersickness symptoms. Thus, mobile VR devices with higher quality and comfort are necessary.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Improving the oxygen redox reversibility of Li-rich battery cathode materials via Coulombic repulsive interactions strategy

The oxygen redox reaction in lithium-rich layered oxide battery cathode materials generates extra capacity at high cell voltages (i.e.,"‰>4.5"‰V). However, the irreversible oxygen release causes transition metal (TM) dissolution, migration and cell voltage decay. To circumvent these issues, we introduce a strategy for tuning the Coulombic interactions in a model Li-rich positive electrode active material, i.e., Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2. In particular, we tune the Coulombic repulsive interactions to obtain an adaptable crystal structure that enables the reversible distortion of TMO6 octahedron and mitigates TM dissolution and migration. Moreover, this strategy hinders the irreversible release of oxygen and other parasitic reactions (e.g., electrolyte decomposition) commonly occurring at high voltages. When tested in non-aqueous coin cell configuration, the modified Li-rich cathode material, combined with a Li metal anode, enables a stable cell discharge capacity of about 240"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 for 120 cycles at 50"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and a slower voltage decay compared to the unmodified Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Generation of nonlinearity in the electrical response of yeast suspensions

The mechanism through which nonlinearity is generated in the response waveform of the electric current obtained by applying alternating current voltage to yeast suspension has not yet been elucidated. In this paper, we showed that the response waveform depends on the applied voltage and frequency. The results showed that distortion (nonlinearity) in the waveform increases as the applied voltage increases and/or the frequency decreases. We suggest a model for the generation of nonlinearity based on the influx of potassium ions into the cell via potassium ion channels and transporters in the membrane due to the applied voltage. Furthermore, we validated this model by simulating an electrical circuit.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemical vapor deposition-grown nitrogen-doped graphene's synthesis, characterization and applications

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 14 (2022) Cite this article. The physical properties of carbon materials can be altered by doping. For instance, the electronic properties of graphene can be modulated by controlling the substitutional doping of the carbon lattice with N. In addition, C"“N bonding configurations with three ring types are recognized: pyridinic-N, pyrrolic-N, and graphitic-N. Controlling the type and relative density of various types of substitutional N is an important objective that requires an extremely high level of precision when the atomic lattice is constructed. This control can be accomplished only via bottom-up methods, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD). The number of reports on N-doped graphene (NDG) grown via CVD has increased over the past decade, but a reliable wafer-scale production strategy that can realize the desired atomic-precision growth of NDG is still lacking. To identify the most promising strategies and analyze the consistency of the results published in the literature, we review the CVD growth and characterization of two-dimensional NDG and two of the most popular applications of NDG films: field-effect transistors and energy storage devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The spot urine sodium-to-potassium ratio as a marker of hypertension risk

Excessive sodium intake has long been recognized as a risk factor for hypertension. The first step to preventing hypertension is to accurately calculate one's sodium intake. Because approximately 93% of dietary sodium is excreted in the urine [1], 24-h urine collections can be used to determine real-time sodium intake. However, due to the substantial day-to-day variation in dietary sodium intake, it is difficult to obtain an accurate estimate of the usual sodium intake from a single 24-h urine collection. Therefore, repetitive sampling may be necessary to accurately estimate sodium intake [2], but it is inefficient and time-consuming for primary prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Researchers design a flexible system that sidesteps copper-protein binding

It may seem counterintuitive to many, but metal ions play a critical role in life, carrying out some of the most important biological processes. Think of hemoglobin—a metalloprotein responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's organs via red blood cells. Metalloproteins are proteins bound by at least one metal ion. In the case of hemoglobin, that metal is iron.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists identify a shuttle protein for the nuclear import of proteins essential for organ growth and development

Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a nuclear import mechanism essential for organ growth and development. Manipulation of this mechanism has potential applications in the control of organ growth and organ regeneration. Organ growth and regeneration require the entry into the cell nucleus of proteins...
SCIENCE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Phys.org

New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne's Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr. Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used—for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine—this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article has appeared in Chemical Science.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Tumor cell enrichment by tissue suspension enables detection of mutations with low variant allele frequency and estimation of germline mutations

Targeted sequencing offers an opportunity to select specific drugs for cancer patients based on alterations in their genome. However, accurate sequencing cannot be performed in cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells because of low tumor content. We performed tumor cell enrichment using tissue suspension of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections with low tumor cell content. The enriched fractions were used to efficiently identify mutations by sequencing a target panel of cancer-related genes. Tumor-enriched and residual fractions were isolated from FFPE tissue sections of intestinal and diffuse gastric cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells and DNA of suitable quality was isolated for next-generation sequencing. Sequencing of a target panel of cancer-related genes using the tumor-enriched fraction increased the number of detectable mutations and variant allele frequency. Furthermore, mutation analysis of DNA isolated from tumor-enriched and residual fractions allowed us to estimate germline mutations without a blood reference. This approach of tumor cell enrichment will not only enhance the success rate of target panel sequencing, but can also improve the accuracy of detection of somatic mutations in archived specimens.
CANCER
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Crossing the chasm from model performance to clinical impact: the need to improve implementation and evaluation of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of considerable interest for many years for its potential to improve clinical care-yet its actual impact on patient outcomes when deployed in clinical settings remains largely unknown. In a recent systematic review by Zhou et al.1, the authors surprisingly show that its impact so far has been quite limited. They reviewed 65 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating AI-based clinical interventions and found that there was no clinical benefit of using AI prediction tools compared to the standard of care in nearly 40% of studies. Among a subset of trials that the authors identified as having a low risk of bias, the clinical benefit of using deep learning (DL) predictive models over traditional statistical (TS) risk calculators was only minimal, and there was no benefit in using machine learning (ML) models over TS tools. Somewhat counterintuitively, most of the AI tools in these trials exhibited an excellent area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC; a common performance metric for predictive models) during development (median AUROC 0.81, IQR 0.75"“0.90) and validation (median AUROC 0.83, IQR 0.79"“0.97): a humbling reminder that robust predictive utility does not guarantee clinical impact at the bedside. As the science of building accurate predictive models progresses, our ability to translate these advancements into real-world clinical utility remains comparatively limited. How can we bridge this gap between AUROCs and clinical benefit?
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY

