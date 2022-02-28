ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A retrospective cohort study on association of age and physician decision making for or against rapid sequence intubation in unconscious patients

Cover picture for the articleIn unconscious individuals, rapid sequence intubation (RSI) may be necessary for cardiopulmonary stabilisation and avoidance of secondary damage. Opinions on such invasive procedures in people of older age vary. We thus sought to evaluate a possible association between the probability of receiving prehospital RSI in unconsciousness and increasing age. We conducted...

Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
