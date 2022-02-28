ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow City Council staff balloted over equal pay case delays

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion members involved in a £500m equal pay dispute with Glasgow City Council are to be balloted on industrial action. The Unite union is accusing the council of "unnecessary delays" in settling claims from after March 2018. In 2017 it was ruled that the council discriminated against female...

