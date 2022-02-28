Glasgow City Council staff balloted over equal pay case delays

Former Lake Elsinore City Councilmember and mayor, Daryl Hickman, died Saturday, Feb. 12. At the most recent city council meeting, current members took time to reflect on what his contributions meant to the city they also call home and what they remember most about their former colleague.“Many of us are in mourning because we miss Daryl but let’s remember that Daryl kept things light,” Robert “Bob” Magee said. “In a politically correct world, he refused to be PC. He reminded us that it’s OK to laugh at ourselves while we are doing the very serious business of city government. While there are many ‘Darylisms’ that still bring a smile to my face, the one that I remember most occurred during an annexation hearing. Several property owners had filled the chambers, angry ab.

