Thursday is our next chance for outright snow. Once again, it will be isolated. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, however, this will be something that northern Iowans could see as well as southern Minnesotans. The timing of this snow, at the moment, is looking to be in the morning for the commute with communities along I-35 most likely to see this snow. Expect brief patches of limited visibility during this stretch as a result. Expect no more than an inch of snow due to the briefness of this snow in our area. Not everyone will experience this snow (it will be less likely for those who live in any eastern counties).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO