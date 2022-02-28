Wrapping Up February Cloudy, But Mild

Tuesday kicks off March, which is also the start of Meteorological Spring, which runs from March 1 until May 30th. Astronomical Spring begins Sunday, March 20. Meteorological Spring begins a little earlier, to help make it easier to keep track of the climate statistics. And speaking of those statistics, our minutes of daylight will continue to tick upwards, with just over 11 hours expected March 1, over 12 hours April 1, over 14 hours May 1, and near 15 & a half hours for the start of summer, June 21! Our average high temperatures will continue to go up as well, with 32° the average high for March 1, warming to 73° for the average high by the end of May!
