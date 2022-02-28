ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wrapping Up February Cloudy, But Mild

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy final day of February everyone! We are officially ending Meteorological Winter on a pretty mild...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Weekend "Spring" Storm

Sure there is going to be some big winter components with this upcoming storm system this weekend, but for us, it's becoming more apparent that we'll be on the mild side of this system and therefore have more a spring-like effect with it. As temperatures surge into the 40s to upper 50s on Saturday, rain is the focal point locally. While rain is the primary impact, there will be a brief opportunity for wintry mix including freezing rain to kick this one off and a brief period where snow will wrap it up. Let's take it step by step.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Alert Day Saturday: Early Spring System

An early Spring-like system will be deserving of the Alert Day on Saturday for thunderstorms, the prospect for heavy rain over frozen ground and a bit of wintry mixed in at times. We're trending more to the warm side of this system for Friday night into Saturday. A warm front...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Dry, cloudy tonight; Big warm-up Saturday

TODAY: More clouds around, but dry. Tonight’s temperatures will fall to a low in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: A mostly cloudy morning gives way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A big warm-up is expected. We’ll go from the upper 30s in the morning to the upper 60s to lower 70s for afternoon highs.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Middle of week snow/mix chances

There is an isolated chance near the middle of the week for some snow or mix conditions. Any accumulations that occur will be very light (under an inch). Given the timing of these will both be later in the day and temps will be near the freezing point, any accumulations will be made even harder to occur on top of bigger impacts occurring north. No Alert Day will be necessary for either day at this time. If you live in northern Iowa, you are not likely to get anything from either of these chances.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Saturday's Strong to Severe Storms

Rain and storms start out light early Saturday morning. Then in the afternoon and evening (between 2-8 PM) is when conditions will be most favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms. High winds and hail are both things to watch for as they are occuring along with a possible, spin-up tornado or two. The highest of instability will be right near the center of the low pressure just in front of the cold front and on the warmer side of the warm front. Driving during this time will not be ideal due to limited visibility from the rain as well as the high winds. A cold setup higher up in the atmoshpere will prove to be favorable for hail deelopment. Make sure to have the ABC 6 News App to stay up to date on anything as these storms unfold. Even after the storms wrap up, wind speeds will continue to gust out of the northwest, allowing for a rapid cool down behind the cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Thursday Snow Chance

Thursday is our next chance for outright snow. Once again, it will be isolated. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, however, this will be something that northern Iowans could see as well as southern Minnesotans. The timing of this snow, at the moment, is looking to be in the morning for the commute with communities along I-35 most likely to see this snow. Expect brief patches of limited visibility during this stretch as a result. Expect no more than an inch of snow due to the briefness of this snow in our area. Not everyone will experience this snow (it will be less likely for those who live in any eastern counties).
MINNESOTA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and mild Thursday with more rain overnight

Temperatures dip to the mid 40s tonight and we'll warm again Thursday as the old front previously mentioned lifts back to the north. Rain chances remain low during the day Thursday and we may even see a few sun breaks. Temperatures hit the 70 degree mark before a more pronounced cool down Thursday night behind the cold front. Scattered showers and storms develop ahead of the front and move into the Shoals from the west after sunset. The chance for a stronger storm exists in Franklin County, but the severe risk is generally low at this point.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PennLive.com

Mild, cloudy weather expected for much of the week

The end of February and beginning of March are expected to be relatively mild according to weather forecasts. Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees. And while the sun will be hidden for much of the week, temperatures are still expected to rise. Tuesday is...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Cloudy with mild temps but rain on the way for Maryland

Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect a cloudy and rainy day for Tuesday with temperatures in the 50's and 60's. The rain will continue until early Wednesday morning as temps will continue to be warm. A cold front will be on the way after that and will put temps back in the 30's and 40's for later this week.
MARYLAND STATE
KAAL-TV

One more night of cold wind chills

While wind speeds will diminish overnight, wind chills will be in the single digits as we get closer to sunrise Sunday morning. This will occur at the time air temperatures are in the mid-teens (at their lowest for Sunday morning). Once wind speeds calm down further in the afternoon, they will have little to no influence on air temperatures locally. This is something to keep in mind if going out late for any evening plans.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend is worth watching

A larger storm system appears to be on the horizon for this weekend. The ensembles continue to show some variance in the data so it's far from set in stone. But at this point, it appears we'll be on the warmer sector of this storm... meaning more rain than snow.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Spring starts on Tuesday

The start of Meteorological Spring starts on March 1st every year. The average high will rise from 32° on March 1st to 74° by May 31st. Meteorological seasons are often a better representation of the 'feel' of each season vs Astronomical Seasons. The start of Astronomical Spring begins on March 20th.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Burst of Snow Early Sunday

The large-scale storm system responsible for the severe potential Saturday, will be moving east & out of the area Saturday night - Sunday morning. This will allow for cooler air to move into our area, changing the rain over to snow around 12 AM Sunday, lasting until 9 AM Sunday. Not much snow is expected, an inch or less for most of the area. While it won't be a lot, with a little wind, it will be enough to see a few slippery spots on our roads early on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Dry Air Limits Today's Snow

We will have a brush with snow early Thursday morning, especially across northern IA. We also have a pocket of pretty dry air above the surface, which will be limiting just how much of this snow will actually reach the ground. Those lucky enough to see a few snowflakes today, won't see too much add up. Travel doesn't look like it will see too many impacts from the snow early on Thursday, or the few flurries we could see return later Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

30s all week

As we approach Spring in a few weeks, we are going to start to warm up more consistently. This is already starting to occur, as temperatures are expected to break 30°F every day in the next week. Sunday will be the closest call due to a drop in wind speeds of a southwesterly breeze that would allow us to warm up more and faster otherwise. The lack of cloud cover in the afternoon will make up for it.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Happy March!

This is the month that begins Meteorological Spring, Day Light Saving Time, as well as Spring! Jim celebrates his birthday on the 11, with many others celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the 17! On the climate note for the month, we will continue to see the "length" of days get longer (more minutes of daylight), which will allow our average highs to go from 32° at the start of the month, to 48° by the start of April.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

March & Spring Are Right Around The Corner

Tuesday kicks off March, which is also the start of Meteorological Spring, which runs from March 1 until May 30th. Astronomical Spring begins Sunday, March 20. Meteorological Spring begins a little earlier, to help make it easier to keep track of the climate statistics. And speaking of those statistics, our minutes of daylight will continue to tick upwards, with just over 11 hours expected March 1, over 12 hours April 1, over 14 hours May 1, and near 15 & a half hours for the start of summer, June 21! Our average high temperatures will continue to go up as well, with 32° the average high for March 1, warming to 73° for the average high by the end of May!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

What is petrichor?

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Janice Gritz from Mason City!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
ENVIRONMENT

