Facebook Parent Meta Highlights $18B Annual Contribution To Europe's Economy, Weeks After Warning It Could Be Forced To Quit

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHijK_0eR7RJfi00

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) says it has contributed $18 billion each year to Europe’s economy since 2019 thanks to its investment in the highest capacity transoceanic cables.

What Happened: In a statement Sunday, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it had commissioned two new studies by Analysys Mason and RTI International to understand the impact of the company’s investments in undersea fiber optic cables.

The RTI International study indicated that Meta’s investment in Marea — one of the highest capacity transoceanic cables in the world — contributed nearly $18 billion each to Europe’s economy annually since 2019.

“Over the last decade, we’ve invested billions in partnerships to improve connectivity around the world. With these open, collaborative efforts, we’ve seen firsthand how industry-wide collaboration can help bring the world online to a faster internet,” the company said.

Why It Matters: Meta had said earlier that it may shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to data regulations on the continent that prevent it from transferring, storing and processing Europeans’ data on US-based servers, reported Euronews.

E.U. leaders shrugged off the warning from the operator of social media platforms.

“I can confirm that life would be very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, as per Euronews.

Germany’s Finance Minister Robert Habeck said “after I was hacked I have lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years and life has been fantastic,” as per the same report.

Meta said in its statement that its investments in undersea cables in the Asia Pacific are expected to add $422 billion in gross domestic product between 2021 and 2025 to the economy in that region.

“These efforts are also expected to create up to 3.7 million new jobs in APAC alone,” said Meta.

Price Action: On Friday, Facebook shares closed 1.4% higher at $210.48 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
