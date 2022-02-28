ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Celyad Stops Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer Trial Amid Reported Fatalities

By Vandana Singh
 5 days ago
Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) has decided to voluntarily pause the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial, a part of a collaboration with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).

  • The trial is evaluating the company's CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy, followed by Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • CYAD-101 is a TCR Inhibitory Molecule (TIM)-based allogeneic NKG2D CAR T cell investigational therapy.
  • The company has received reports of two fatalities presenting similar pulmonary findings.
  • The company has decided to voluntarily pause the dosing and enrollment in the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate these events.
  • In twenty-five patients previously treated with CYAD-101 in the alloSHRINK Phase 1 trial, which evaluated the TIM-based investigational candidate for advanced mCRC, no-dose limiting toxicities were reported.
  • Price Action: CYAD shares closed higher by 5.92% at $3.22 on Friday.

