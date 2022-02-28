ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ukraine tweeted it was ‘now accepting cryptocurrency donations.’ In two days, $12 million worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT poured in

By Eamon Barrett
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GmtC_0eR7R7AF00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

During times of war, countries normally turn to taxes or bond sales to raise money for military campaigns. But Ukraine has bolstered its war chest with millions of dollars in cryptocurrency donations, crowdfunded in two days by strangers responding to a tweet from the country’s official Twitter, as the country continues to defend against a Russian invasion.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of Ukraine tweeted that the country was “now accepting cryptocurrency donations” as it urged people to “stand with Ukraine,” and provided links to two crypto wallets. According to the tweet, Ukraine is accepting donations in Bitcoin, Ether and USDT—a so-called stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

By Sunday, Ukraine’s two official crypto wallets had accrued over $12 million worth of donations, according to analytics firm Elliptic, with one of the single largest donations worth $1.86 million. That generous contribution was donated by a group that had raised money through an auction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The auction, which took place weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, was originally a fundraiser for covering the legal fees of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Some observers—including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin—were initially skeptical of the Ukraine tweet soliciting donations, suggesting that malicious hackers might have hijacked Ukraine’s Twitter account. But others, including a former U.S. diplomat, have since confirmed the veracity of the tweet.

It perhaps isn't surprising that Ukraine would welcome donations in cryptocurrency. The government formally legalized cryptocurrency only days before Russia invaded, and the Eastern European country conducts more daily cross-border transactions in crypto than it does in its own fiat currency, the hryvnia.

The government isn’t the only body in Ukraine raising funds through crypto crowdfunding. Non-government organizations (NGOs) and charities have appealed to crypto holders for donations too.

Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian NGO raising funds for the Ukrainian military, turned to crowdfunding crypto donations last week after the subscription payment service Patreon suspended the group’s account.

Patreon says the NGO, which had raised $400,000 through the platform, violated its terms of service, which prohibit fundraising for military support. According to Elliptic, the group has now raised “several million dollars” in crypto donations.

Elliptic says the Ukraine government and NGOs providing support to the Ukranian military have collectively raised $18.9 million in cryptocurrency since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

Comments / 65

Richard Lujan
4d ago

American stay away from cryptocurrency it is the way they will destroy and control us with cryptocurrency stay away from it

Reply(6)
10
Ron Graber
5d ago

More virtual money. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency and the like are as valuable as free coins for online slot machine GAMES. They are complimentary. 🚫🐑

Reply(3)
3
FakeNewsSlut
5d ago

Ask Hunter and his daddy to give back some of that money you gave them 😅

Reply(1)
31
Related
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Usdt#Twitter#Russian#Stablecoin#Btc#Ukraine
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

95K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy