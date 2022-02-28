Pedestrian seriously injured when hit by a car in St. Charles Sunday night

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman was injured in a crash at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Charles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman was struck by a car while standing in the roadway on southbound Highway 67 at Highway 94. She went to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.