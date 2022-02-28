ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Pedestrian seriously injured when hit by a car in St. Charles Sunday night

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19usNV_0eR7Qs1A00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman was injured in a crash at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Charles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman was struck by a car while standing in the roadway on southbound Highway 67 at Highway 94. She went to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Top story: St. Charles mayor says multi-billion dollar project will redefine the city

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saint Charles, MO
Sports
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Charles, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Wounded Arnold police officer out of hospital after beating COVID-19

ST. LOUIS–An Arnold police officer who spent 46 days in the hospital while fighting COVID and double pneumonia is now at how with his family. Ryan O’Connor, who was shot in the line of duty in 2017, had been unable to breathe on his own, his recovery from the illnesses complicated by the traumatic brain […]
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#St
FOX 2

Multi-car crash on NB 55 near Arsenal causes delays

ST. LOUIS – A crash occurred early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The multi-car crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on 55 northbound near Arsenal. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. There was a large police presence at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Man draws shotgun at a carwash for bad service and robs them

TROY, Mo. – Troy Police Officers were called to Express Care Car Wash for an armed robbery that took place yesterday at 1:20 pm after a customer was unsatisfied with his carwash. The suspect has been identified as Andrew D. Rueve. The carwash employee said Rueve had approached him...
TROY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy