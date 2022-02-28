UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

Climate change is changing our world more quickly than anticipated, and its effects are even more widespread and horrific than previously thought, according to an urgent new report from the world’s top climate scientists. Extreme heat, sea-level rise, and disasters like storms and wildfires are threatening people and ecosystems,...
The IPCC's latest report examines the impacts of the climate emergency on nature and people around the world. It provides world leaders with a gold standard summation of modern climate science at a time when there are fears Russia's invasion of Ukraine could distract policymakers from taking coordinated action. "As...
Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
Although Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet's greenhouse gas emissions, the continent has suffered some of the world's heaviest impacts of climate change, from famine to flooding. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous winter storms. Devastating tornadoes. Deadly heatwaves and flash flooding. These extreme weather events are evidence of just how much climate change is already impacting Illinois. A major report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released Monday finds that global warming is happening even faster...
