Well, it looks like I might have finally found a use for all of those Amazon delivery boxes choking up the garage. Time for what our friends in architecture would call an adaptive reuse: With New Jersey’s strictest-in-the-nation plastic bag ban beginning on May 4, those boxes could soon be pressed into service as grocery transport vessels. Check out this handy Instagram walk-through for all the details.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO