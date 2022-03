CNBC announced a variety of moves on Thursday concerning on-air and behind-the-scenes talent. Kevin Flynn has been named the executive producer of Closing Bell: Overtime, the network’s new 4 p.m. show anchored by Scott Wapner. Scheduled to launch on March 14, the program will focus on after-hour action and the day’s big stock moves. For the past three years, Flynn had been executive producer of Fast Money. Prior to that, he served as supervising producer of Worldwide Exchange. Flynn will report to senior ep Lisa Villalobos who will continue to oversee the Closing Bell franchise (3-5 p.m. ET) and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO