It’s possible Iris Law does not own any clothing made in this decade. Despite being just 21, the model is rarely, if ever, seen wearing anything made after the year 2003. Of course, this does leave her with a lot of options. Y2K trends are continuing their takeover of 2020s fashion, so why not just pull from the original time period when they were originally in style? That’s what Law and her stylist, Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive, have been doing, and so far, it hasn’t led them astray.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO