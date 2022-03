The COVID-19 pandemic prompted manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation and Industry 4.0 programs. Ultimately, these efforts will provide much greater visibility, resiliency, efficiency and flexibility, enabling them to compete more effectively for business. But the heart of every digital transformation is change management, and the key component of change management is a company's employees. If employees do not follow the new way of working, then all these efforts will be in vain.

