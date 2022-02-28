Dry weather is in store for our Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide. (Credit: CBS) Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning. (Credit: CBS) Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13° WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26° THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO