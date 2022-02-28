ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry weather is in store for our Monday

By John Dolusic
wtva.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing some well below the normal temperatures and some pretty good amounts of rainfall over the weekend, our long bout with the Winter doldrums of weather is over. We will see the start of our new week bring some nice weather across our area. We will see...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Dry and Warm Weather Prevails for the Ozarks

It has been a cold day, and temperatures continue to dip into the mid-teens tonight. Clouds will increase through the night. Unplowed roads and untreated roads will remain slick tonight as refreezing will occur. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will increase with more sunshine by Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be in the low teens, even single digits in a few locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Friday Weather: Mostly dry weather with breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds and sunshine for Friday. Huge WNW swell brings waves up to 40 ft to North facing shores. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows near 70s. ENE winds at 10-15 mph. Friday, mostly sunny for leeward spots; Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for...
HONOLULU, HI
Columbian

Weather Eye: This dry cold will be a memory by end of weekend

If the chilly air is getting to you, hang on: Our last low in the 20s should be tonight, with highs later this afternoon in the “warm” low 40s. Friday into next week, we will transition to highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s — and of course, with warmer weather, the rains return. March begins on Tuesday, and it can be feisty at times.
VANCOUVER, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry And Cold On Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide. (Credit: CBS) Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning. (Credit: CBS) Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13° WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26° THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°  
CHICAGO, IL
WTAJ

Dry and mild on this Monday before rain arrives Tuesday

This morning temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s with a partially clear sky. This week will start off mild and end unsettled. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have high pressure in place. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds increase. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Warm, Dry Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

If you're looking for some relief from the warm and dry weather across South Florida, you may have to wait until the later part of this weekend. The fair weather continues for South Florida with warm temperatures in the low 80s and dry skies with plenty of sunshine. An onshore breeze will remain Thursday before weakening by Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNT-TV

Dry to start on Monday, heavy rain anticipated later this week

Monday, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s return as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day. Clouds and wind continue to increase overnight. Tuesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expansive area of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies and dry conditions that will lead to high temperatures running 7-10 degrees above the average. An afternoon sea breeze will keep the coastal regions a bit cooler, but Gulf water temperatures are rising which...
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Dry, chilly Monday night; milder days to come

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Monday night will be dry and chilly. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy, dry and milder with temperatures in the 50s. Then, it'll be colder again at the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Denver Post

Denver weather: A warming and drying trend kicks off under sunny skies

Skies over the metro area will be sunny on Saturday as the high temperature climbs above the freezing mark for the first time since last Monday. The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will reach about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be a cold night Saturday under clear skies with the low temperature dropping to around 17 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KCBD

No burn day Monday with strong winds, dry conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South Plains Monday afternoon as winds are expected to be strong from the southwest with dry conditions. Overnight Sunday, winds will be breezy but lighter around 15 mph. Temps will remain mild overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s, a low of 40 degrees for Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm, dry Sunday arrives before a rainy week

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: With a sun filled sky, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon; it will be our last dry day for a while, so enjoy it. WET/UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Clouds return to the state tonight, and rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. Tuesday will be a mild day as the warm front moves north of the state... temperatures reach the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Dry and warm weather with near record highs by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There were some clouds and fog this morning, but most of the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs are going to be well above the 67˚ average. Afternoon temperatures are going to be in the upper-70s to near 80˚ for most areas and upper-60s at the beachfront.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Dry weather to stick around for several days

We’re still in the mid 60s as of midmorning with a partly cloudy sky and no rain. We are still going to remain dry for the next several days. We get pretty warm this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees by 3 p.m. Moisture will be increasing the...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Cooler Monday but dry, temps warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunday starts off with a lot of sun but clouds will be increasing through the day. The daylight hours are looking dry with highs rising to the upper 30s. We become cloudy by evening and the chance for snow returns. Spotty snow showers and flurries are expected to develop Sunday evening into Sunday night. This system won’t produce much accumulation but a light coating can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to the middle teens by Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Cold Front Leaves Behind Dry, Comfortable Weather Across South Florida

We’re waking up to mostly cloudy and milder conditions thanks to yesterday's cold front. Expect dry and comfortable temperatures topping out into the upper 70s today. Rain chances remain low but the breeze will be elevated and causing problems at the coast. A high risk of rip currents will...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Dry, warm weather for the workweek

(KSLA) - The dry weather is back for several days! There will not be any rain until maybe this weekend. Temperatures as a result will also be warming up all week long. So we should have some beautiful weather!. Overnight it will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsday

Unusually cold Monday starts a mostly dry, warmer midweek,

A mostly dry week with seasonable highs is ahead for Long Island, after an unusually cold Monday that never got out of the 30s. Monday night the low will be 20 degrees before a mostly cloudy Tuesday with a milder high of 45, the National Weather Service said. The weather...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

