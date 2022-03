CRISPR is now a potential weapon in the fight against tick-borne diseases, thanks to a team of U.S. researchers that has created two new ways to hack into tick embryos. “This is the first study to demonstrate that genetic transformation in ticks is possible by not only one, but two different methods,” research leader Monika Gulia-Nuss of the University of Nevada, Reno, told GEN News.

