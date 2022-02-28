Meagan Mowry with Integrity Real Estate on the Ins and Outs of Vacation Rentals

A housing bubble is characterized by a significant spike in house prices that isn't related to other economic fundamentals, like labor markets, income or wealth, explained Stuart Gabriel, professor and director of UCLA's Ziman Center for Real Estate.
In this holiday-shortened week, more data will show just how hot the residential real estate market is. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December comes out on Tuesday and January new home sales will be released on Thursday. The ever-rising home prices, though, aren't helping residential real estate...
Do you spend hours watching HGTV or looking at homes on Zillow? Maybe it’s time for you to get serious about real estate investing. While the housing market is hotter than it’s been in years, real estate investing beginners should ask themselves the following six questions before they dive in.
Fund That Flip compiled a list of 10 metrics that are important for real estate investing, as well as information on how to calculate them and what they are used for, using research from investors, bankers, and financial news reports.
